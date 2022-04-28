MARTA eyeing bus rapid transit for Emory, CDC route
The highly anticipated and long-delayed transit line serving the CDC and Emory University, one of metro Atlanta’s biggest employment centers, could use rubber tires rather than steel wheels as originally proposed.
Driving the news: This week, MARTA officials said they’ll conduct public meetings to gauge whether bus rapid transit — also called BRT — or light rail should serve the proposed Clifton Corridor route that will run from Lindbergh to Avondale Estates.
- In other words, to BRT or not BRT. That is the question.
Catch up quick: BRT uses fancy buses that operate mostly in their own rights of way.
- It is cheaper and faster to build than light rail — think sleek railcars on fixed tracks — but the technology isn't as proven to spark development along the route.
Details: MARTA officials in 2018 approved a project list that included light rail from Lindbergh to Emory running parallel to tracks owned by CSX.
- But, thanks in part to discussions with the freight company and an opportunity for federal funding, a MARTA spokesperson said in a statement, the agency is exploring four potential BRT routes in addition to the six light rail routes.
MARTA says it's "embracing" the technology and plans to open a BRT route connecting Downtown to the Beltline in 2024 and another line in Clayton County.
Flashback: MARTA’s plan to construct BRT along Campbellton Road instead of a light rail line sparked strong pushback from council members and residents who called the decision a bait and switch.
What’s next: Look for details about in-person and virtual public meetings in June and July to voice your opinion.
