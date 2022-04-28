MARTA eyeing bus rapid transit for Emory, CDC route

The highly anticipated and long-delayed transit line serving the CDC and Emory University, one of metro Atlanta’s biggest employment centers, could use rubber tires rather than steel wheels as originally proposed.

Driving the news: This week, MARTA officials said they’ll conduct public meetings to gauge whether bus rapid transit — also called BRT — or light rail should serve the proposed Clifton Corridor route that will run from Lindbergh to Avondale Estates.

In other words, to BRT or not BRT. That is the question.

Catch up quick: BRT uses fancy buses that operate mostly in their own rights of way.

It is cheaper and faster to build than light rail — think sleek railcars on fixed tracks — but the technology isn't as proven to spark development along the route.

Details: MARTA officials in 2018 approved a project list that included light rail from Lindbergh to Emory running parallel to tracks owned by CSX.

But, thanks in part to discussions with the freight company and an opportunity for federal funding, a MARTA spokesperson said in a statement, the agency is exploring four potential BRT routes in addition to the six light rail routes.

MARTA says it's "embracing" the technology and plans to open a BRT route connecting Downtown to the Beltline in 2024 and another line in Clayton County.

Flashback: MARTA’s plan to construct BRT along Campbellton Road instead of a light rail line sparked strong pushback from council members and residents who called the decision a bait and switch.

What’s next: Look for details about in-person and virtual public meetings in June and July to voice your opinion.