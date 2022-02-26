Atlanta's hottest neighborhoods

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: FMLS/Todd Emerson

Median home values in these neighborhoods appreciated rapidly in 2021 — anywhere from 18%-30% year over year. Experts predict demand in these areas will only get hotter in 2022.

Home values across Atlanta have grown nearly 25% year over year, according to one study.

Some of these neighborhoods are outpacing the city's growth.

Driving the news: Todd Emerson, senior vice president and managing broker of Harry Norman, has been in real estate for 20+ years. Clients are drawn to these areas for a number of reasons, including walkability and proximity to their jobs, restaurants and things do, he said.

Any neighborhood in a top school district will also remain exceptionally popular, he added.

Of note: "There are many highly desirable areas around metro Atlanta that buyers simply can't get into due to lack of overall inventory/opportunities," Emerson explained.