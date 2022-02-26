Atlanta's hottest neighborhoods
Median home values in these neighborhoods appreciated rapidly in 2021 — anywhere from 18%-30% year over year. Experts predict demand in these areas will only get hotter in 2022.
Home values across Atlanta have grown nearly 25% year over year, according to one study.
- Some of these neighborhoods are outpacing the city's growth.
Driving the news: Todd Emerson, senior vice president and managing broker of Harry Norman, has been in real estate for 20+ years. Clients are drawn to these areas for a number of reasons, including walkability and proximity to their jobs, restaurants and things do, he said.
- Any neighborhood in a top school district will also remain exceptionally popular, he added.
Of note: "There are many highly desirable areas around metro Atlanta that buyers simply can't get into due to lack of overall inventory/opportunities," Emerson explained.
- Investors gobble up more supply in Atlanta than any other metro region in the U.S., Thomas reported this month. Which means many house hunters can't purchase homes in neighborhoods they'd like to live in.
