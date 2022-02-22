Where the real estate investors are buying in Atlanta

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Investors bought one of every four homes purchased last year in metro Atlanta — more than any other metro region in the U.S. — according to a Washington Post report.

Why it matters: As intown Atlanta housing becomes more expensive, amateur flippers, local companies and private equity groups search for cheaper houses to hold, rent or flip to gain wealth.

Most deals took place in the southern ring of the region that includes Douglas, South Fulton, Clayton, Henry and DeKalb counties — home to many predominantly low-income and Black communities.

Of note: Investors bought nearly 60 percent of the homes purchased last year near South Fulton Parkway, according to the Washington Post’s analysis of Redfin data.

Which areas saw the fewest deals: The outskirts of metro Atlanta and the affluent neighborhoods carved between I-75 and 85.

Go deeper: In some metros, including Atlanta and Nashville, institutional investors have amassed large portfolios of homes, rented them out, and in the process, jacked up housing prices.

The median home price in metro Atlanta increased nearly 25% compared to this time last year, Re/Max says, thanks in part to investors and a “complete imbalance of supply and demand,” a local broker tells the AJC.

The big picture: Without smart housing policies and affordable options, investment can lead to jumps in land value, potentially putting residents and families at risk of displacement. Sometimes, the most affordable options are farther-out suburban areas with poor access to public transit.