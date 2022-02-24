Cobb redistricting maps go before Georgia Senate

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Georgia Senate is scheduled Thursday to debate Republican-backed legislation to redraw boundaries for the Cobb County Commission and Board of Education.

Why it matters: One bill, sponsored by state Rep. John Carson, draws two incumbent county commissioners into the same district and creates an open seat that straddles I-75.

State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart’s legislation puts two Democratic school board members into the same district and leaves another vacant.

Both bills, which have been criticized by Democrats and activists, are expected to pass the Senate.

Of note: Redrawn Gwinnett County Commission and Board of Education maps passed the legislature and were signed into law last week by Gov. Brain Kemp.