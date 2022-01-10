Your guide to the UGA-Alabama championship football game

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Monday night, the state will practically stand still as UGA battles SEC rivals Alabama for the Bulldogs' first national championship since 1980.

Why it matters: The Bulldogs-Crimson Tide rivalry is one of college football's most heated feuds, with a record of 25-42-4.

The Georgia House of Representatives is starting — and ending — the first day of this year's legislative session early Monday so state leaders can head to Indianapolis.

Stats: Kendall Baker of Axios Sports reports that the crowd is projected to be 61% Georgia fans, per Vivid Seats. And the top two cities for people traveling to Indy this weekend are Atlanta and Athens, per Airbnb.

When and where to watch: The game starts at 7pm on ESPN, ESPN+ and other options.

Get out: Like we said, nearly every TV in every bar will be tuned to this game. But if you don't have a favorite watering hole, here are a few options: