Your guide to the UGA-Alabama championship football game

Monday night, the state will practically stand still as UGA battles SEC rivals Alabama for the Bulldogs' first national championship since 1980.

Why it matters: The Bulldogs-Crimson Tide rivalry is one of college football's most heated feuds, with a record of 25-42-4.

  • The Georgia House of Representatives is starting — and ending — the first day of this year's legislative session early Monday so state leaders can head to Indianapolis.

Stats: Kendall Baker of Axios Sports reports that the crowd is projected to be 61% Georgia fans, per Vivid Seats. And the top two cities for people traveling to Indy this weekend are Atlanta and Athens, per Airbnb.

When and where to watch: The game starts at 7pm on ESPN, ESPN+ and other options.

Get out: Like we said, nearly every TV in every bar will be tuned to this game. But if you don't have a favorite watering hole, here are a few options:

  • Midway Pub in East Atlanta Village: Enjoy an open-air patio and extra hot wings with scorpion pepper flakes to keep you warm.
  • Woof's Sports Bar in Armour Yards: The LGBTQ sports bar with nearly 30 TVs welcomes you with open arms.
  • Dugan's Restaurant and Bar in Poncey-Highland: Loud, large and always a good time. Go for the XX-hot wings.
  • Sports and Social at The Battery: Fans at the mega sports bar can expect games, food, and a 32-foot TV.
