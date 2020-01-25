⚖️ Live updates: Trump's lawyers begin their presentation against impeachment

After three days of "why" comes the "why not." President Trump's legal team comes before the Senate on Saturday to rebut Democrats' lengthy arguments for removing Trump from office.
Happening now: Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow held up a copy of the Mueller report and read from page 173, which says that the investigation "established multiple links" between Trump campaign officials and people tied to the Russian government — including Russian offers of campaign assistance that the campaign was occasionally receptive to.
Editor's note: This story will be updated with live updates later in the day.
Why it matters: Today's three-hour session is a first look at Trump's defense. A member of the legal team, Jay Sekulow, referred to Saturday's session as "a trailer" of "coming attractions" for next week's sessions.
- Cipollone said Saturday's proceedings would go on until 1 p.m, in sharp contrast to Democrats' marathon.
Highlights:
- Trump deputy counsel Michael Purpura pointed to testimony from Bill Taylor, George Kent, Kurt Volker, and Tim Morrison to argue that Ukrainian officials did not know key military aid was withheld at the time of Trump's infamous July 25 call with Ukraine's president, so withholding aid could not have been a threat.
- White House counsel Pat Cipollone opened Saturday's session by accusing House Democrats of hiding evidence from the Senate and framing the historic decision to impeach Trump as taking away voters' ability to judge the president for his actions.
The other side: Democratic House impeachment managers marched 28,578 pages of impeachment trial and witness records to the Senate on Saturday morning.
Reps. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) meet with reporters before Saturday's session of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. Photo: David Nather.
What you need to know:
Go deeper: