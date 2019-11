The White House released Friday a memorandum summarizing the transcript of an April call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The big picture: The call took place hours after Zelensky won Ukraine's elections. The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that it "barely resembled" the July 25 call now at the center of the impeachment inquiry and that it was 'very brief,' and aimed mostly at offering introductory pleasantries."