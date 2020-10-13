2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP senator defends Trump by claiming mask mandate would have failed

One of President Trump's most loyal Senate allies says it was a sign of "respect" from the president to not push for nationwide face mask adoption.

  • Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) told "Axios on HBO" that "Trump's default position is generally for individual responsibility and individual outcomes. And so while he's said, 'It's up to you,' that's a respect."

Why it matters: Face masks are a key part of controlling the spread of coronavirus, and many state and local officials clashed over implementing mask mandates.

  • Back in September, CDC director Robert Redfield said masks may be even more effective than a vaccine in stopping the pandemic.

The bottom line: Cramer defended Trump's position as rooted in a preference for freedom.

  • "Part of the freedom that he supports so strong are states' rights, federalism. Now you may not like how he talks about it, but he does talk about individual freedoms, and local control of things in a meaningful way that frankly draws a lot of the support."

The big picture: Cramer told Axios CEO Jim VandeHei in the "Axios on HBO" interview that he doubted a mandate would have stuck.

  • "I know there are a lotta people that, if he created a mask mandate, wouldn't have worn a mask."

The bottom line: Many Trump supporters follow the president's cue, and the president could have spent time pushing people to wear masks.

Maria Arias
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows refused to speak to reporters outside Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday after they requested that he keep his face mask on.

Why it matters: Meadows has been working out of the White House, which has become a hotspot for the coronavirus over the past two weeks.

Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test — Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in CapitolFauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad.
  2. Health: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient — Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. — Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine
  3. Economics: The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests.
  4. World: Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia —U.K. prime minister announces 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  5. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
Axios
Oct 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Sen. Kevin Cramer

In the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei speaks with Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) about where his and his colleagues' intense loyalty to President Trump comes from, and how it's enabled the transformation of the Republican Party.

Catch the full interview on Monday, Oct. 12 at 11:05 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms, and you can always get more “Axios on HBO” in the Axios app.