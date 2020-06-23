Primary elections initially delayed by the coronavirus are taking place on Tuesday in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York.

The big picture: Establishment-backed candidates have been pitted against progressive challengers in several of the Democratic congressional primaries being held Tuesday — including one race that could see the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee unseated after 16 terms in Congress.

The primaries will be held against the backdrop of ongoing anti-racism protests and a coronavirus outbreak that is still accelerating in many states.

Due to the high number of absentee ballots cast as a result of the pandemic, the winners of close races may not be known for several days.

Races to watch

In Kentucky, state Rep. Charles Booker and retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath are vying for the opportunity to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November.

The Democratic primary comes as Kentucky continues to grapple with the aftermath of the police killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, which has sparked mass protests within the state and across the country.

Booker, a progressive and one of five black men running for U.S. Senate in the South, has gained serious momentum by actively engaging with the community and taking a leadership role in the protests against Taylor's death, according to NPR. Booker has secured high-profile endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

McGrath, meanwhile, is the establishment favorite and has out-raised McConnell thanks in part to her strong out-of-state support. The race was originally seen as hers to lose, but could be tight with Booker's late surge.

In New York, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel is facing a formidable challenge from former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman, one of several progressive insurgents taking on a powerful incumbent.

Engel has held his seat since 1989, but he may one of the House Democratic caucus' most endangered members. He received an endorsement from Hilary Clinton on Monday, her first one for any incumbent facing a primary challenger, per the New York Times. He has also been endorsed by New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Bowman has earned endorsements from Sanders, Warren, Ocasio-Cortez and dozens of powerful progressive groups.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Yvette Clarke face New York primary challenges on Tuesday as well.

Worth noting: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera are also facing off in AOC's first primary since ousting 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018 — viewed by many as the biggest upset of the 2018 midterms.

The state of play: More than 700,000 New Yorkers have requested absentee ballots, according to the New York Times.