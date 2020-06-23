31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Voters head to the polls for key primaries in Kentucky and New York

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Primary elections initially delayed by the coronavirus are taking place on Tuesday in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York.

The big picture: Establishment-backed candidates have been pitted against progressive challengers in several of the Democratic congressional primaries being held Tuesday — including one race that could see the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee unseated after 16 terms in Congress.

  • The primaries will be held against the backdrop of ongoing anti-racism protests and a coronavirus outbreak that is still accelerating in many states.
  • Due to the high number of absentee ballots cast as a result of the pandemic, the winners of close races may not be known for several days.
Races to watch

In Kentucky, state Rep. Charles Booker and retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath are vying for the opportunity to challenge Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November.

  • The Democratic primary comes as Kentucky continues to grapple with the aftermath of the police killing of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, which has sparked mass protests within the state and across the country.
  • Booker, a progressive and one of five black men running for U.S. Senate in the South, has gained serious momentum by actively engaging with the community and taking a leadership role in the protests against Taylor's death, according to NPR. Booker has secured high-profile endorsements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
  • McGrath, meanwhile, is the establishment favorite and has out-raised McConnell thanks in part to her strong out-of-state support. The race was originally seen as hers to lose, but could be tight with Booker's late surge.

In New York, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel is facing a formidable challenge from former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman, one of several progressive insurgents taking on a powerful incumbent.

  • Engel has held his seat since 1989, but he may one of the House Democratic caucus' most endangered members. He received an endorsement from Hilary Clinton on Monday, her first one for any incumbent facing a primary challenger, per the New York Times. He has also been endorsed by New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.
  • Bowman has earned endorsements from Sanders, Warren, Ocasio-Cortez and dozens of powerful progressive groups.
  • House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Rep. Yvette Clarke face New York primary challenges on Tuesday as well.

Worth noting: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera are also facing off in AOC's first primary since ousting 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018 — viewed by many as the biggest upset of the 2018 midterms.

The state of play: More than 700,000 New Yorkers have requested absentee ballots, according to the New York Times.

  • Kentucky typically has 3,700 polling places open on election day, but that number has been cut to 170 due to coronavirus concerns — prompting outcry from voting rights activists, CNN reports.

Miriam Kramer
1 hour ago - Science

The looming threats posed by space junk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The threat posed by space junk is growing — and the window for mitigating it is closing. Experts say the U.S. hasn't done enough to combat the growing problem.

Why it matters: Companies like SpaceX are working to launch hundreds of small satellites to already crowded orbits. Even if just a small percentage of them fail, it could put other satellites in danger, costing companies and governments millions of dollars and making parts of space unusable.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci says Trump has never told coronavirus task force to slow down testing

Anthony Fauci and three other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified to Congress Tuesday that President Trump has never told them to slow down coronavirus testing, and that the U.S. "will in fact be doing more testing" as infections continue to surge in a number of states.

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that President Trump's claim at a rally on Saturday that he asked to slow down testing because it results in a higher confirmed case count was "tongue-in-cheek." Trump said on Tuesday, however, that the comments were not a joke, telling reporters: "I don't kid."

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - World

In media agency shakeup, conservative groups push for Falun Gong-backed internet tools

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In the wake of a leadership change at the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), a small group of religious freedom advocates is trying to secure millions of dollars in funding for two internet censorship circumvention tools developed by supporters of the Falun Gong, a controversial religious group banned in China.

Why it matters: In recent years, Falun Gong supporters have made common cause with the global far-right, and a growing rapport between its advocates and U.S. ultra-conservatives within USAGM could override internal vetting processes and channel funding toward pet projects.

