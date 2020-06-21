53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC pours $400,000 into campaign advertising ahead of primary

Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has spent nearly $400,000 on ads in the week before her primary this Tuesday, according to Advertising Analytics data.

Why it matters: Some view this as a sign of AOC being nervous as her opponent, former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, continues to pump resources into her campaign.

By the numbers: Ocasio-Cortez placed a $363,000 ad buy across broadcast, digital and radio June 17–22, according to Advertising Analytics. The Ocasio-Cortez team did not dispute this figure. 

  • By contrast, Caruso-Cabrera invested $18,000 June 7–13, but also loaned herself $1 million for campaign expenditures at the end of last week, per FEC filings.
  • A May poll from AOC’s team shows she leads Caruso-Cabrera 73% to 11%. 

What they're saying: Lauren Hitt, AOC’s communications director, said, "We feel very comfortable. It would be difficult for someone to close the gap."

  • "We don’t take anything for granted. We can afford to be extra safe."

Mike Allen
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's Tulsa fiasco

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign claimed he was "obviously kidding" when, during last night's return to the campaign trail, he took a crowd-pleasing swipe by suggesting America should slow COVID-19 testing to slow case counts. But a pandemic doesn't make a great punchline.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, kicking off a head-to-head general election campaign after the three-month basement hiatus. The Biden campaign is likely to push that moment into ads.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nadler says Barr "deserves impeachment," but calls it a "waste of time"

House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Attorney General Bill Barr "deserves impeachment" for his alleged politicization of the Justice Department, but described the endeavor as "a waste of time" because Senate Republicans are "corrupt" and will not vote to convict.

Driving the news: Nadler has launched an investigation into the firing on Friday of the powerful U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who had been investigating President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani — among other politically charged cases.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Navarro says Trump's call for less coronavirus testing was "tongue in cheek"

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump's claim at his rally that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing was "tongue in cheek," calling it a "light moment."

Why it matters: Trump said as recently as last week that coronavirus testing is "overrated," arguing that it makes the U.S. "look bad" because it leads to a higher number of confirmed cases.

