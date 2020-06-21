Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has spent nearly $400,000 on ads in the week before her primary this Tuesday, according to Advertising Analytics data.

Why it matters: Some view this as a sign of AOC being nervous as her opponent, former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, continues to pump resources into her campaign.

By the numbers: Ocasio-Cortez placed a $363,000 ad buy across broadcast, digital and radio June 17–22, according to Advertising Analytics. The Ocasio-Cortez team did not dispute this figure.

By contrast, Caruso-Cabrera invested $18,000 June 7–13, but also loaned herself $1 million for campaign expenditures at the end of last week, per FEC filings.

A May poll from AOC’s team shows she leads Caruso-Cabrera 73% to 11%.

What they're saying: Lauren Hitt, AOC’s communications director, said, "We feel very comfortable. It would be difficult for someone to close the gap."