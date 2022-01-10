Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Axios

Rep. Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol in October. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he won't cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The panel wrote to Jordan asking he to meet with the committee to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the insurrection.

  • But Jordan wrote in a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) saying the request "is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Jan 8, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 chair says panel will soon ask Pence to appear

Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives for the funeral service of the late former Sen. Robert Dole (R-Kan.) at Washington National Cathedral on Dec. 10. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot told NPR on Friday that the panel will ask former Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily appear before the committee by the end of the month.

Why it matters: The committee is upping the ante of its closed-door investigation into the insurrection, and view Pence as a key witness into what former President Trump was doing during the more than three hours the Capitol was under attack.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kinzinger: Jan. 6 panel has gathered "powerful and substantive narrative"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he would like to learn more about what former President Trump knew about the Capitol attack in the days leading up to it.

What they're saying: "One thing that, if I could wave a magic wand and have more information on, it would certainly be what did the president know about Jan. 6 leading up to Jan. 6," Kinzinger said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Raskin: Ex-Trump press secretary gave "a lot of names" in Jan. 6 conversation

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham named "a lot of names" during their phone call about the events of Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CNN.

Catch up quick: Raskin, a member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection, invited Grisham to testify before the committee after the two had a "candid" phone call about what was happening in the White House that day.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow