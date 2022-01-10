Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he won't cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The panel wrote to Jordan asking he to meet with the committee to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the insurrection.

But Jordan wrote in a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) saying the request "is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional principles, and would serve to further erode legislative norms."

