Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan

The Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to meet with the panel to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: The request marks the second time in three days the panel's members have asked one of their colleagues to cooperate with their expanding investigation.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said Tuesday he would decline to comply with the committee's request for documents and an interview.

Axios has reached out to Jordan's office for comment.

What they're saying: "We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, wrote to Jordan in a letter.

Thompson said he would like to discuss "each such communication" with Jordan "in detail." Jordan has publicly admitted to speaking with Trump by phone on Jan. 6, though he has been murky on the exact timing.

Thompson said he would also like to discuss reported meetings with White House officials in December and January "about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election."

"We would also like to ask you about any discussions involving the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of January 6th or the planning for January 6th," Thompson added.

What's next: As with Perry, Thompson said his request for an interview with Jordan is "voluntary," and offered to meet the Ohio congressman in his district.