Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Jan. 6 committee seeks to interview Rep. Jim Jordan

Andrew Solender

Rep. Jim Jordan. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to meet with the panel to provide information on his communications with former President Trump regarding the attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: The request marks the second time in three days the panel's members have asked one of their colleagues to cooperate with their expanding investigation.

  • Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) said Tuesday he would decline to comply with the committee's request for documents and an interview.
  • Axios has reached out to Jordan's office for comment.

What they're saying: "We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, wrote to Jordan in a letter.

  • Thompson said he would like to discuss "each such communication" with Jordan "in detail." Jordan has publicly admitted to speaking with Trump by phone on Jan. 6, though he has been murky on the exact timing.
  • Thompson said he would also like to discuss reported meetings with White House officials in December and January "about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election."
  • "We would also like to ask you about any discussions involving the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of January 6th or the planning for January 6th," Thompson added.

What's next: As with Perry, Thompson said his request for an interview with Jordan is "voluntary," and offered to meet the Ohio congressman in his district.

  • Jordan, a harsh critic of the committee who was denied a role as a senior Republican on the panel after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vetoed his appointment, is not a prime candidate for cooperation.
  • A committee spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday the panel would consider using "other tools" to extract information from Perry but declined to go as far as threatening a subpoena – its tool of choice for many non-congressional witnesses.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
Dec 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Perry denies Jan. 6 panel's request for info

Rep. Scott Perry is joined by other members of the House Freedom Caucus at an August news conference in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Monday sent a letter to Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) requesting information on his communications with the Trump administration in the run-up to the Capitol riot.

Driving the news: In a statement to Axios that mirrored tweets from Perry, the lawmaker said he declined the panel's request, calling the select committee "illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Michael Flynn sues Jan. 6 select committee

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn on Tuesday sued the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection in an effort to block the panel from obtaining his phone records.

Why it matters: Flynn's lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the select panel's probe into the Capitol riot.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: FDA authorizes first pill to treat COVID at home — Rethinking the COVID isolation period — NHL players won't participate in Beijing Olympics due to COVID — Biden's COVID culpability — What to do about Omicron over the holidays.
  2. Vaccines: Biden says it's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get booster.
  3. States: California to require health care workers get booster shots — Supreme Court denies challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate — First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas.
  4. World: Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads — WHO Europe chief on Omicron: "We can see another storm coming" — Israel rolls out 4th COVID vaccine dose to over-60s.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

