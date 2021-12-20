Jan. 6 panel seeks info from GOP Rep. Perry

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Monday sent a letter to Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) requesting information on his communications with the Trump administration in the run up to the Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The letter marks the first known time the nine House members that comprise the select committee have requested information directly from one of their colleagues.

Perry, the incoming chair of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, filed the objection to Pennsylvania's electoral college votes on Jan. 6 along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

What they're saying: "We have received evidence from multiple witnesses that you had an important role in the efforts to install [Jeffrey Clark] as acting Attorney General," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote to Perry.

Thompson also cited "multiple text and other communications with President Trump’s former Chief of Staff regarding Mr. Clark," including messages on the encrypted communications app Signal.

Clark, a former top official at the Department of Justice, was a key player in a Senate report about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Between the lines: The request stops short of a subpoena, the method the panel has used to extract testimony and documents from former Trump administration officials, Jan. 6 rally organizers and others.

"The Select Committee has tremendous respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its Members," Thompson wrote, stressing that they are seeking "voluntary cooperation" from Perry.

Clark was subpoenaed by the committee for information on his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but pled the 5th Amendment in a deposition earlier this month after nearly being referred for contempt of Congress.

"When Mr. Clark decided to invoke his 5th Amendment rights, he understood that we planned to pose questions addressing his interactions with you, among a host of other topics," Thompson wrote in his letter.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of the panel’s two Republican members, said Sunday the committee hasn’t ruled out subpoenas for members of Congress

What's next: Thompson is requesting "relevant electronic or other communications" from Perry. He has also asked the Pennsylvania representative to meet with the committee on Dec. 28 or 29, or Jan. 3 or 4.