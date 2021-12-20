Sign up for our daily briefing

Jan. 6 panel seeks info from GOP Rep. Perry

Rep. Scott Perry is joined by other members of the House Freedom Caucus at an August news conference in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Monday sent a letter to Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) requesting information on his communications with the Trump administration in the run up to the Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The letter marks the first known time the nine House members that comprise the select committee have requested information directly from one of their colleagues.

  • Perry, the incoming chair of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, filed the objection to Pennsylvania's electoral college votes on Jan. 6 along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

What they're saying: "We have received evidence from multiple witnesses that you had an important role in the efforts to install [Jeffrey Clark] as acting Attorney General," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote to Perry.

  • Thompson also cited "multiple text and other communications with President Trump’s former Chief of Staff regarding Mr. Clark," including messages on the encrypted communications app Signal.
  • Clark, a former top official at the Department of Justice, was a key player in a Senate report about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Between the lines: The request stops short of a subpoena, the method the panel has used to extract testimony and documents from former Trump administration officials, Jan. 6 rally organizers and others.

  • "The Select Committee has tremendous respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its Members," Thompson wrote, stressing that they are seeking "voluntary cooperation" from Perry.
  • Clark was subpoenaed by the committee for information on his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, but pled the 5th Amendment in a deposition earlier this month after nearly being referred for contempt of Congress.
  • "When Mr. Clark decided to invoke his 5th Amendment rights, he understood that we planned to pose questions addressing his interactions with you, among a host of other topics," Thompson wrote in his letter.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of the panel’s two Republican members, said Sunday the committee hasn’t ruled out subpoenas for members of Congress

What's next: Thompson is requesting "relevant electronic or other communications" from Perry. He has also asked the Pennsylvania representative to meet with the committee on Dec. 28 or 29, or Jan. 3 or 4.

  • "If you are unavailable during that time period, we can arrange a time during the week, we can arrange a time during the week of January 10th." he added, offering to hold the meeting in Perry's district.
  • Perry's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ivana Saric
Dec 19, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kinzinger: Jan. 6 committee examining whether Trump acted criminally

Rep. Adam Kinzinger. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Sunday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is examining whether former President Donald Trump committed a crime in trying to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election results.

Why it matters: Kinzinger is one of two Republicans serving on the panel and has been a fierce and outspoken critic of Trump.

Nate Rau
12 hours ago - Axios Nashville

Republican reps keep quiet on Nashville's redistricting future

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville. Photo: Jonathan Mattise/AP

Tennessee Republicans are expected to unveil newly drawn congressional district boundaries next month, and Nashville Democrats expect U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's 5th district to be carved up to make way for a GOP majority.

Why it matters: If Republicans split parts of Nashville into neighboring districts, the liberal city may soon have three or four Republican representatives in Congress. President Biden won 64 percent of the vote in Davidson County last year.

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Health

CDC: Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for more than 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated data released on Monday.

The big picture: The data showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of COVID-19 infections in just one week.

