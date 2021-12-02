Sign up for our daily briefing

Jan. 6 panel approves contempt referral for Trump DOJ official

Former acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark in Oct. 2020. Photo: Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images

The Jan. 6 Select Committee on Wednesday voted unanimously to recommend holding former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark in contempt of Congress.

Driving the news: The committee offered Clark another chance to give his deposition this weekend before finalizing the measure.

Why it matters: The House's willingness to pursue criminal contempt charges to enforce the committee's subpoenas has proven a potent cudgel for evasive witnesses. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun engaging with them after threats over his own lack of cooperation.

Driving the news: A report from the committee says Clark "appeared at the negotiated time designated for his deposition but refused to produce any documents or answer pertinent questions."

  • The committee is seeking information about any effort by Clark to overturn the 2020 presidential election and disrupt the counting of Electoral Votes while at the DOJ.
  • The seven Democrats and two Republicans on the committee all voted in favor of holding him in contempt.

What they're saying: Clark's attorney sent a letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the committee, stating Clark is "asserting his rights against self-incrimination under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution."

  • Thompson called the letter a "last-ditch attempt to delay the Select Committee’s proceedings" but added that he communicated to Clark's attorney the panel is "willing to convene another deposition."
  • Thompson said Clark has "agreed to appear again," but that the panel would nonetheless proceed with considering the contempt report "as this is just the first step of the contempt process."
  • "We will not finalize this contempt process if Mr. Clark genuinely cures his failure to comply with this subpoena this Saturday," Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the top Republican on the panel, added.

What's next: If the process is finalized, the measure now goes to a vote of the full House, which could happen as soon as this week. It would then be referred to the DOJ for any prosecution.

  • The measure is all but certain to pass the House, which previously voted 229-202 to hold Bannon in contempt. Nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting that resolution.
  • The DOJ could then act swiftly. Federal prosecutors indicted Bannon just 22 days after the House passed its contempt resolution.

Axios
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 select committee

Mark Meadows. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is cooperating with the House select committee in charge of investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the panel said Tuesday.

Driving the news: Meadows, who failed to appear before the panel earlier this month, is believed to have insight into former President Trump's role in efforts to stop the certification of President Biden's election win.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia Cai
Nov 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Meadows fails to appear before Jan. 6 panel, could face contempt

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows may face criminal contempt charges after he failed to appear before the Jan. 6 committee Friday morning.

Why it matters: This is the panel's third threat of criminal prosecution made in recent weeks against noncooperative witnesses — a significant escalation by the panel as it tries to enforce subpoenas against Trump's closest aides.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Nov 30, 2021 - Energy & Environment

9 Democrats urge DOJ to free lawyer who won lawsuit against Chevron

Steven Donziger at a rally to protest his imprisonment outside the Manhattan courthouse ahead of his sentencing in New York City in October. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and seven other House Democrats are urging the Justice Department to release American environmental lawyer Steven Donziger, who helped Indigenous communities in Ecuador win a $9.5 billion lawsuit against Chevron.

Why it matters: Human rights groups say the charges against Donziger, who is serving a six-month prison term for contempt of court, violate international law and appear to be an act of retaliation against his work on behalf of Indigenous people and environmental advocates.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

