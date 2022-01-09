Kinzinger: Jan. 6 panel has gathered "powerful and substantive narrative"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), one of two Republicans on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he would like to learn more about what former President Trump knew about the Capitol attack in the days leading up to it.

What they're saying: "One thing that, if I could wave a magic wand and have more information on, it would certainly be what did the president know about Jan. 6 leading up to Jan. 6," Kinzinger said.

"I think what's important is the difference between was the president absolutely incompetent or a coward on the 6th when he didn't do anything, or did he know what was coming?"

"And I think that's the difference between incompetence with your oath and possibly criminal."

“That's where I want to get more information. We do have obviously some, some things leading up to that, but the more information we can get, obviously the better."

“I think the most important thing is not even the day of Jan. 6, it’s what led to it. We have a lot of what's out there in the public venue, what the president himself said. The fact that he was watching for three hours on TV probably gleefully while this happened.”

— Rep. Adam Kinzinger on "Meet the Press"

Kinzinger said that even if the committee stopped gathering new information now, it would still have a "powerful and substantive narrative" on the events of the Capitol riot.