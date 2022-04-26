Jeff Bezos weighs in on Elon Musk Twitter deal
Jeff Bezos on Tuesday questioned Elon Musk's business interests in China in light of his billionaire space rival's Twitter bid.
Driving the news: Some commentators have raised concerns of potential Chinese government interference if Musk owned Twitter, given he has a Tesla factory in China. Bezos responded to one of these points on Twitter, raised by New York Times journalist's post Mike Forsythe:
- Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.