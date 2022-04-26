Jeff Bezos on Tuesday questioned Elon Musk's business interests in China in light of his billionaire space rival's Twitter bid.

Driving the news: Some commentators have raised concerns of potential Chinese government interference if Musk owned Twitter, given he has a Tesla factory in China. Bezos responded to one of these points on Twitter, raised by New York Times journalist's post Mike Forsythe:

A screenshot of Jeff Bezos' tweet. Photo: Twitter