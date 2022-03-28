Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot released a report Sunday night recommending former Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino face contempt of Congress proceedings for failing to cooperate with subpoenas.

Why it matters: This is the fourth time the panel has made such a recommendation in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, a measure they turn to when hostile witnesses refuse to comply with their subpoenas, Axios' Andrew Solender notes.

Driving the news: The panel noted in its report that it had tried to accommodate Scavino by delaying his deposition six times since last September.

"Despite all these extensions, to date, Mr. Scavino has not produced a single document, nor has he appeared for testimony," the select committee wrote.

Navarro did not appear for a deposition earlier this month.

"Mr. Navarro had a brief exchange with Select Committee staff after accepting service of the subpoena and also made public comments indicating that he would not appear or provide documents as required by the subpoena," the report states.

The other side: Navarro told Axios last Thursday that the panel, which includes two Republicans, had launched an "unprecedented partisan assault on executive privilege" invoked by former President Trump.

Lawyers for Scavino have argued that President Biden doesn't have "authority to waive executive privilege over the testimony of a former president's senior aide," the New York Times notes.

What's next: The panel is due to hold a public vote on whether to recommend the charges on Monday, per the NYT.

If the votes to recommend the charges, the Democratic-controlled House would then vote on whether to refer the matter to the Justice Department.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.