Supreme Court ends Trump bid to shield records from Jan. 6 panel
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Trump's latest request to block the National Archives and Record Administration from releasing records to the House Jan. 6 select committee.
The big picture: The court's rejection marks a formal end to Trump's efforts to prevent lawmakers from obtaining records that contained White House visitor logs and other documents that the former president attempted to keep hidden.
- The National Archives said it released the records to the Jan. 6 committee last month after the Supreme Court rejected a previous bid from Trump seeking to shield the documents.
- Trump's attorneys had argued that releasing the records would "seriously cripple executive privilege."
State of play: The move came in an unsigned order issued without comment.
- The order left intact a lower court's decision that said while Trump can invoke executive privilege, the sitting president does not need to honor it.