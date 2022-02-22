Supreme Court ends Trump bid to shield records from Jan. 6 panel

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Trump's latest request to block the National Archives and Record Administration from releasing records to the House Jan. 6 select committee.

The big picture: The court's rejection marks a formal end to Trump's efforts to prevent lawmakers from obtaining records that contained White House visitor logs and other documents that the former president attempted to keep hidden.

The National Archives said it released the records to the Jan. 6 committee last month after the Supreme Court rejected a previous bid from Trump seeking to shield the documents.

Trump's attorneys had argued that releasing the records would "seriously cripple executive privilege."

State of play: The move came in an unsigned order issued without comment.