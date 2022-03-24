Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 panel to start contempt proceedings for ex-Trump aides

Andrew Solender
Peter Navarro, left, and Dan Scavino. Photos: Nicholas Kamm/AFP, Chris Kleponis/Polaris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday announced plans to consider recommending former Trump administration officials Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be held in contempt of Congress.

Why it matters: This will be the fourth time the committee has met to consider such a recommendation, a measure they turn to when hostile witnesses refuse to comply with their subpoenas.

The backdrop: Scavino, the former White House deputy chief of staff, was subpoenaed along with Meadows and Bannon in September, while Navarro, the former White House trade adviser, was subpoenaed last month.

What's next: The panel will meet Monday in the Cannon House Office Building to consider recommending holding the two former aides in contempt.

  • Representatives for Navarro and Scavino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Go deeper