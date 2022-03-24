Jan. 6 panel to start contempt proceedings for ex-Trump aides
The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday announced plans to consider recommending former Trump administration officials Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be held in contempt of Congress.
Why it matters: This will be the fourth time the committee has met to consider such a recommendation, a measure they turn to when hostile witnesses refuse to comply with their subpoenas.
- The House voted last year to hold former White House strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt based on the panel's recommendations.
- The committee also approved a contempt referral for former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, but both he and Meadows eventually agreed to cooperate.
- Bannon has since been indicted by the Department of Justice on two counts of contempt.
The backdrop: Scavino, the former White House deputy chief of staff, was subpoenaed along with Meadows and Bannon in September, while Navarro, the former White House trade adviser, was subpoenaed last month.
- Scavino's subpoena cites his close proximity to Trump on Jan. 5, as the White House strategized how to convince lawmakers to overturn the election, and during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
- Navarro's subpoena alleges he strategized to "implement a plan to delay Congress's certification of ... the November 2020 presidential election." He was a no-show for his deposition, citing the oft-rejected shield of executive privilege.
- The panel struggled to even track down Scavino to serve him with the subpoena, and later it postponed his hearing amid negotiations with his lawyer.
What's next: The panel will meet Monday in the Cannon House Office Building to consider recommending holding the two former aides in contempt.
- Representatives for Navarro and Scavino did not immediately respond to requests for comment.