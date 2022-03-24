Jan. 6 panel to start contempt proceedings for ex-Trump aides

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday announced plans to consider recommending former Trump administration officials Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro be held in contempt of Congress.

Why it matters: This will be the fourth time the committee has met to consider such a recommendation, a measure they turn to when hostile witnesses refuse to comply with their subpoenas.

The House voted last year to hold former White House strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt based on the panel's recommendations.

The committee also approved a contempt referral for former Trump Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, but both he and Meadows eventually agreed to cooperate.

Bannon has since been indicted by the Department of Justice on two counts of contempt.

The backdrop: Scavino, the former White House deputy chief of staff, was subpoenaed along with Meadows and Bannon in September, while Navarro, the former White House trade adviser, was subpoenaed last month.

What's next: The panel will meet Monday in the Cannon House Office Building to consider recommending holding the two former aides in contempt.