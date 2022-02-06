GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

Andrew Solender

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Anna Moneymaker, Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Eric Thayer/Bloomberg, Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.

Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.

Banks told us the GOP investigators — who consist of exiles denied seats on the formal Jan. 6 committee, controlled by Democratic leaders — have "absolutely" uncovered new information.

  • The group plans to issue a report, including legislative recommendations, before this fall's midterms.

Reality check: The strength of security surrounding the Capitol building had been enough to protect it from assault since the British burned it in 1814.

  • That period encompassed the Civil War, the civil rights and Vietnam protests, as well as the disputed 2000 presidential election.
  • The only time it was breached, and the Confederate flag carried through its corridors, was after President Trump encouraged a crowd on the Ellipse to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

State of play: The information the group has gathered will determine what aspects of the Capitol assault warrant further scrutiny from a potential Republican majority, a source familiar with the probe told Axios.

  • They lack a key investigatory tool right now as the minority party in Congress: subpoena power.

Be smart: Trump isn't waiting for the report.

  • "If Nancy Pelosi does her job on security, there is no 'January 6,'" he said in a Feb. 4 statement.
  • He called the bipartisan select committee "nothing but a cover-up for Pelosi’s failure to act and Biden’s failed administration."

The big picture: The Jan. 6 committee has been seeking information about contacts with and around Trump leading up to and on the day of the riot.

  • It's sifting through troves of National Archives records, text messages and testimony from Trump associates and staff, as well as more than a dozen people who led groups of "alternate electors" for him.
  • The select committee is led by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).
  • It includes two Republican members of the House, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).
  • Their participation has so infuriated Trump that members of the Republican National Committee voted on Friday to censure them.

How we got here: Last July, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to place Banks and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) and Troy Nehls (R-Texas) on the select committee.

  • McCarthy withdrew those appointments after Pelosi refused to seat Banks and Jordan, saying: "We will run our own investigation."
  • And so they have, devoid of the funding, permanent staff and other resources afforded the select committee.

Members have met between committee work and other official business, they said.

  • Without subpoena power, their interviews have been voluntary. Many have been limited to Capitol Police officers, a source said.
  • They’ve been focused on what members say are failures by Capitol Police leadership, as well as the ongoing need for security improvements.

Context: A bipartisan Senate report last year concluded federal agencies and the Capitol Police failed to properly act upon intelligence pointing to violence on Jan. 6.

  • That, they said, left law enforcement unprepared for the deadly assault.

It remains to be seen what the GOP group's report will add to those findings.

  • Nehls told Axios he expects the report to include information not previously made public.
  • Davis told Axios the group has sought to determine "if decisions were made in a political sense, rather than a security sense."
  • Among the lingering criticism is that Pelosi and other Democrats didn't want a heavy law enforcement presence outside the Capitol after the scenes outside the White House following George Floyd's murder the prior May.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
11 mins ago - World

Biden pegs Pelosi ally for Italy ambassador

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden is considering Stephen Robert, a former Wall Street executive with close ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to become U.S. ambassador to Italy, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The president has struggled with and waited to fill the post — despite the desirability of living in Rome. The ambassadorial residence, Villa Taverna, boasts a pool, private gardens and a three-story wine cellar, nestled in the catacombs below.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage — U.S. COVID death toll hits 900,000N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says — CDC to expand wastewater surveillance program in bid to better track COVID.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: Virginia judge temporarily blocks Youngkin's mask-optional order for schools — 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: Protests against COVID restrictions spread across Canada — 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Tina ReedEmily Peck
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Long COVID is likely keeping a lot of Americans out of the workforce, experts say, — and that could continue for years as people struggle with persistent health problems.

The big picture: Long COVID isn't confined to older patients, and its symptoms can vary. The U.S. also doesn't have particularly strong support systems for people who need long-term COVID treatment.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow