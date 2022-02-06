GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.

Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.

Banks told us the GOP investigators — who consist of exiles denied seats on the formal Jan. 6 committee, controlled by Democratic leaders — have "absolutely" uncovered new information.

The group plans to issue a report, including legislative recommendations, before this fall's midterms.

Reality check: The strength of security surrounding the Capitol building had been enough to protect it from assault since the British burned it in 1814.

That period encompassed the Civil War, the civil rights and Vietnam protests, as well as the disputed 2000 presidential election.

The only time it was breached, and the Confederate flag carried through its corridors, was after President Trump encouraged a crowd on the Ellipse to march on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

State of play: The information the group has gathered will determine what aspects of the Capitol assault warrant further scrutiny from a potential Republican majority, a source familiar with the probe told Axios.

They lack a key investigatory tool right now as the minority party in Congress: subpoena power.

Be smart: Trump isn't waiting for the report.

"If Nancy Pelosi does her job on security, there is no 'January 6,'" he said in a Feb. 4 statement.

He called the bipartisan select committee "nothing but a cover-up for Pelosi’s failure to act and Biden’s failed administration."

The big picture: The Jan. 6 committee has been seeking information about contacts with and around Trump leading up to and on the day of the riot.

It's sifting through troves of National Archives records, text messages and testimony from Trump associates and staff, as well as more than a dozen people who led groups of "alternate electors" for him.

The select committee is led by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

It includes two Republican members of the House, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Their participation has so infuriated Trump that members of the Republican National Committee voted on Friday to censure them.

How we got here: Last July, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sought to place Banks and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) and Troy Nehls (R-Texas) on the select committee.

McCarthy withdrew those appointments after Pelosi refused to seat Banks and Jordan, saying: "We will run our own investigation."

And so they have, devoid of the funding, permanent staff and other resources afforded the select committee.

Members have met between committee work and other official business, they said.

Without subpoena power, their interviews have been voluntary. Many have been limited to Capitol Police officers, a source said.

They’ve been focused on what members say are failures by Capitol Police leadership, as well as the ongoing need for security improvements.

Context: A bipartisan Senate report last year concluded federal agencies and the Capitol Police failed to properly act upon intelligence pointing to violence on Jan. 6.

That, they said, left law enforcement unprepared for the deadly assault.

It remains to be seen what the GOP group's report will add to those findings.