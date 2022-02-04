Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

RNC censures Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee

Andrew Solender

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican National Committee members on Friday voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: A reported draft of the resolution says the RNC will "cease any and all support" of the two anti-Trump lawmakers.

Between the lines: The vote serves as a reaffirmation of the party’s fealty to former President Trump and his increasingly hard-line defenses of Jan. 6 rioters and attacks on the select committee.

  • The resolution accuses Cheney and Kinzinger of participating in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate discourse" with their work on the committee, which is probing the Capitol riot and its underlying causes.

The other side: "She should wear it as a badge of pride," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), another member of the Jan. 6 committee, said of Cheney.

  • "It’s a scandal, it’s an outrage and it’s a threat to our constitutional order what they’re doing, and generations to come will celebrate the courage of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger," Raskin told Axios.
  • Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) a moderate who, like Cheney and Kinzinger, voted to impeach Trump, said the RNC has its priorities misplaced. “I think we should be focused on the elections and not this nonsense,” he told Axios.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
17 mins ago - Sports

Super Bowl ads sell out at record high prices

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ads for this year's Super Bowl are sold out, according to NBC, which will broadcast the game alongside its Olympics coverage on Feb 13. Some 30-second spots sold for a record $7 million.

Why it matters: The Super Bowl is one of the few major TV events that can still draw a huge audience, making advertising around the event very valuable.

Axios
Updated 41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron infections may not protect well against future spread — Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests — COVID deaths are rising even as Omicron dies down — Long COVID is contributing to America's labor shortage.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5 — Pentagon tells governors National Guard must be vaccinated against COVID — COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February.
  3. Politics: 7 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy — House Majority Leader Hoyer tests positive for COVID.
  4. World: 3 European countries ending COVID restrictions — Austria signs sweeping COVID vaccine mandate into law — Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic Village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation — Disaster-hit Tonga enters first-ever pandemic lockdown.
  5. Variant tracker
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House passes China competition bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House on Friday voted 222-210 to pass the COMPETES Act, a bill aimed at making the U.S. more economically competitive with China

The big picture: The White House wants this bill to pass with enough Republican votes in the House and Senate so it can claim it is bipartisan legislation, Axios' Sarah Mucha reports.

