RNC calls Jan. 6 attack "legitimate political discourse"

The Republican National Committee has officially declared that the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a "legitimate political discourse."

Driving the news: The RNC on Friday voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the House Jan. 6 select committee, which RNC chairperson Ronna McDaniel called a "Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse."

“Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger crossed a line," McDaniel said in a statement.

The chairwoman's comments mirror those in the resolution to censure the lawmakers, which also says that they "are both utilizing their past professed political affiliation to mask Democrat abuse of prosecutorial power for partisan purposes."

The big picture: Former President Trump said last week that if he were to return to the White House in 2024, he may pardon people who have been charged and sentenced over their participation in the Capitol riot.

Few Republican lawmakers have denounced the attack. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) last summer called the events of that day a "peaceful protest."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Twitter spoke against Cheney's and Kinzinger's censure, saying that "[s]hame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol."

Don't forget: The Justice Department has arrested 725 people in connection to the riots in nearly all 50 states