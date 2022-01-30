Trump says he may pardon charged Jan. 6 Capitol rioters if he wins in 2024

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Tear gas clouding the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters storm the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
Former President Trump said Saturday that should he return to the White House in 2024, he may pardon people who have been charged and sentenced over their participation in the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, saying they "are being treated so unfairly.”
Why it matters: Many of the Jan. 6 defendants face misdemeanor charges that will likely be resolved before the next presidential election, while others have been charged with and sentence for assaulting police officers, conspiracy and obstruction.
What they're saying: "Another thing we'll do — and so many people have been asking me about it — if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,” he said at a rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday.
- “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly," he added.
Of note: Though Trump has yet to definitively say whether he'll again run for president in 2024, his speech strongly implied and it is widely assumed that he intends to enter the race.
The big picture: Trump's suggestion that pardons are needed for Jan. 6 defendants is an extension of the Republican campaign to rewrite the severity of the riot by claiming participants were simply tourists or by falsely claiming that it was organized by the FBI or Antifa members pretending to be Trump supporters.
- As part of their defense strategies, some of the rioters said they participated because they were acting on directions from Fox News, online conspiracy theories and Trump himself.
Go deeper ... Exclusive poll: Americans fear a Jan. 6 repeat