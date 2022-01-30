Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump says he may pardon charged Jan. 6 Capitol rioters if he wins in 2024

Axios

Tear gas clouding the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters storm the building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former President Trump said Saturday that should he return to the White House in 2024, he may pardon people who have been charged and sentenced over their participation in the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, saying they "are being treated so unfairly.”

Why it matters: Many of the Jan. 6 defendants face misdemeanor charges that will likely be resolved before the next presidential election, while others have been charged with and sentence for assaulting police officers, conspiracy and obstruction.

What they're saying: "Another thing we'll do — and so many people have been asking me about it — if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,” he said at a rally in Conroe, Texas, on Saturday.

  • “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly," he added.

Of note: Though Trump has yet to definitively say whether he'll again run for president in 2024, his speech strongly implied and it is widely assumed that he intends to enter the race.

The big picture: Trump's suggestion that pardons are needed for Jan. 6 defendants is an extension of the Republican campaign to rewrite the severity of the riot by claiming participants were simply tourists or by falsely claiming that it was organized by the FBI or Antifa members pretending to be Trump supporters.

  • As part of their defense strategies, some of the rioters said they participated because they were acting on directions from Fox News, online conspiracy theories and Trump himself.

Exclusive poll: Americans fear a Jan. 6 repeat

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Inside Biden aides' China fight

Katherine Tai. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is working to repair her relationship with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan after a Situation Room confrontation in which she accused him — in front of colleagues — of undermining her in the press, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The rare window on personal clashes inside the Biden White House also illuminates the tension between the president's trade and national security advisers about how and when to execute aspects of their China strategy.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Inside MSNBC's big shakeup

Screenshot: MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

When Axios broke the news Wednesday night that MSNBC was extending "Morning Joe" by an hour and replacing Brian Williams at the 11 p.m. ET hour with Stephanie Ruhle, even top producers were caught off guard.

  • Network executives weren't planning to announce lineup changes for another few weeks in February. Negotiations were ongoing.

Why it matters: The leak sent leaders at MSNBC scrambling to address questions internally about what a fourth hour of "Morning Joe" would look like, including which producers would be responsible for the additional programming, and how a 9 a.m. hour would cater to a West Coast audience.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power after historic blizzard slams New England

A resident walks down a Boston street on Jan. 29. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power in Massachusetts after a historic blizzard his the region on Saturday, with Boston recording its snowiest January day and one of its top 10 storms of all time with at least 23.7 inches.

The latest: Reports of 16" of snow have come in from parts of southeastern Massachusetts and eastern Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Boston office.

Go deeper (3 min. read)

