Jan. 6 rioter gets nearly 4 years in prison for assaulting cop

Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/for the Washington Post via Getty Images

Devlyn Thompson of Seattle was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: The 28-year-old is the second Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The first, Robert Palmer, received a 63-month sentence last week.

What they're saying: Ahead of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said that Thompson "didn't just come up and sock a guy in the face," adding that he was "shoving and pushing ... and participating in this riot for hours," per CNN.

  • "Thompson is not a typical January 6 defendant," Elizabeth Kelley, Thompson's attorney, wrote in a memorandum. "His understanding of the events ... was severely impacted and distorted by his diagnosed condition of autism spectrum disorder."
  • "Autism is not and should not be an excuse for bad behavior, but rather it should be considered when a person's individual culpability and degree of social understanding is called into question."

The backdrop: Thompson reportedly assisted in throwing a large speaker at the front line of officers at the Capitol and later picked up and swung a metal baton toward a police officer, according to the Department of Justice.

  • Thompson spent nearly three hours at the grounds of the Capitol before retreating, according to CNN.

Go deeper: Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Go deeper

Updated 4 mins ago - Health

CDC: Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases

People queue at a street-side COVID-19 testing booth in New York's Times Square on Dec. 20. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

The Omicron variant accounted for more than 73% of recent COVID-19 cases in the U.S., according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated data released on Monday.

The big picture: The data showed nearly a six-fold increase in Omicron’s share of COVID-19 infections in just one week.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
3 hours ago - World

Belarus opposition leader: Fight goes on after husband's sentencing

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, was in a meeting with Western ambassadors to the EU last week when she learned that her husband had been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his activism.

What she's saying: "It was very emotionally difficult to accept, but it didn't change anything in our movement," Tsikhanouskaya told Axios in a Zoom interview from Vilnius, Lithuania. She fled there last year after Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime began rounding up opposition leaders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Rain, snow to hit West Coast as drought continues

A major Pacific storm dumps snow in Yosemite Valley on Dec. 16. Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Heavy rain and snow are forecasted this week to hit the West Coast, where states are enduring a heavy drought, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the state is facing "its worst drought since the late 1800s." While the precipitation will help address it, it will not be enough to entirely fix it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow