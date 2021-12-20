Jan. 6 rioter gets nearly 4 years in prison for assaulting cop

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/for the Washington Post via Getty Images
Devlyn Thompson of Seattle was sentenced to 46 months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, a felony charge stemming from his participation in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Why it matters: The 28-year-old is the second Jan. 6 rioter to be sentenced for assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. The first, Robert Palmer, received a 63-month sentence last week.
What they're saying: Ahead of the sentence, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said that Thompson "didn't just come up and sock a guy in the face," adding that he was "shoving and pushing ... and participating in this riot for hours," per CNN.
- "Thompson is not a typical January 6 defendant," Elizabeth Kelley, Thompson's attorney, wrote in a memorandum. "His understanding of the events ... was severely impacted and distorted by his diagnosed condition of autism spectrum disorder."
- "Autism is not and should not be an excuse for bad behavior, but rather it should be considered when a person's individual culpability and degree of social understanding is called into question."
The backdrop: Thompson reportedly assisted in throwing a large speaker at the front line of officers at the Capitol and later picked up and swung a metal baton toward a police officer, according to the Department of Justice.
- Thompson spent nearly three hours at the grounds of the Capitol before retreating, according to CNN.
Go deeper: Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison