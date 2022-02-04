Sign up for our daily briefing

RNC panel moves to censure Cheney and Kinzinger

Rebecca Falconer

Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger during a December Jan. 6 select committee meeting on Capitol Hill. Photo:Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Republican National Committee panel advanced a resolution on Thursday to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their roles with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: If the RNC were to censure two of its own when the 168 committee members vote on it at the winter meeting in Salt Lake City on Friday, as expected, it would mark a major escalation in the push to oust Republicans seen as disloyal to former President Trump from the GOP.

  • RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said it would be the "first time" she's aware of the Republican Party censuring a Congress member and GOP officials couldn't recall such a resolution used to help potentially fund a challenger — in this case, the Trump-backed Harriet Hageman against Cheney in the primary, per the Washington Post

Driving the news: McDaniel worked behind the scenes to help Trump ally David Bossie author the resolution, the draft of which passed unanimously on Thursday, WashPost notes.

  • She told WashPost RNC members shown "tremendous support" for the resolution, which she expected to pass "overwhelmingly" Friday morning.

What they're saying: Cheney, who is seeking re-election and faces a Trump-backed challenger, accused Republican Party leaders in a statement of making themselves "willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy."

  • "I'm a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump," she added. "History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what."

Kinzinger, who is not seeking re-election, said in a statement that rather than focus their efforts on how to help the American people, "my fellow Republicans have chosen to censure two lifelong members of their party for simply upholding their oaths of office.

  • "They've allowed conspiracies and toxic tribalism [to] hinder their ability to see clear-eyed. My efforts will continue to be focused on standing up for truth and working to fight the political matrix that's led us to this point."

Read the resolution, obtained by the Washington Post, via DocumentCloud:

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
36 mins ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Meta's price drop shakes tech's confidence

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Meta's record-shattering Thursday stock drop — the company formerly known as Facebook lost 1/4 of its market value, or more than $200 billion, in a flash — capped a crazy tech earnings season that left two seemingly contradictory takeaways: Tech firms now sit at the economy's core, yet they also can still be risky bets.

Why it matters: The first two years of the pandemic served to further accelerate the tech's giants' climb after a decade of unprecedented growth. But we all know what they say about "what goes up."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

The latest: On the warm side of the storm, severe thunderstorms spawned significant tornadoes in northern Alabama on Thursday afternoon — killing one woman and injuring eight others in Hale County, leaving three of the wounded in critical condition, officials told local media.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. KightAndrew Solender
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats snag redistricting wins

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Democrats have drawn themselves aggressive maps in Illinois and New York as part of their efforts to overcome perceived Republican redistricting strengths this midterm year.

  • They've also been in position to veto some GOP maps and win court challenges to Republican districts.

Why it matters: The wins are adding up, with Democrats now set to potentially gain two to three seats through redistricting.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow