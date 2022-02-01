Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump-backed candidates confront cash wave

Lachlan Markay

Former President Trump speaks at a rally in Conroe, Texas, last weekend. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some of Donald Trump's handpicked candidates are hitting an obstacle in their efforts to purge the Republican Party of Trump skeptics: money. Lots of it.

Driving the news: Key Trump-backed Republican challengers were heavily outraised by their Republican primary opponents late last year, newly filed financial reports show.

  • The money advantage has the potential to play a decisive role in closely watched House and Senate primary contests this midterm year.
  • And the lack of it can spell trouble for a number of candidates Trump has endorsed out of personal affinity, or simply a hatred of the more moderate Republicans they're looking to unseat.

By the numbers: The trend was most evident in Wyoming.

The incumbent, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), more than quadrupled the fourth-quarter fundraising haul of her top primary opponent, fellow Republican Harriet Hageman.

  • Cheney's $2 million haul, her best-ever fundraising quarter, came as she spearheaded efforts to investigate Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol attack — triggering the ex-president's fury.
  • Hageman reported raising $443,000.

Other Republicans who, like Cheney, voted to impeach Trump early last year also outraised Trump-backed challengers.

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) brought in nearly $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Her Trump-backed challenger, Kelly Tshibaka, raised just over $600,000.
  • Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) raised about $726,000, more than five times than the $135,000 taken in by primary rival Steve Carra.
  • Rep. Jamie Herrera Buetler (R-Wash.) raised $525,000 to challenger Joe Kent's $306,000.
  • John Gibbs, who's challenging Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), only entered the race in early November, yet the $51,000 he raised during the last two months of the year was well below the pace of Meijer's Q4 total of $530,000.

Even in some contests without an explicit Trump antagonist, Trump-endorsed candidates are facing an onslaught of cash.

  • Rep. Mo Brooks, the Trump-backed Republican running for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat, pulled in a modest $385,000 during the fourth quarter.
  • Republican rival Katie Boyd Britt more than tripled that haul; she now has more than $4 million in the bank, compared to less than $2 million for Brooks.
  • Meanwhile, a late entrant into the race, Army veteran Mike Durant, put over $4 million of his own money behind his campaign late last year.

Yes, but: Trump himself is raking in political money.

  • His political operation brought in $51 million during the second half of the year, and now has more than $122 million cash on hand.
  • It's not clear how much of that Trump is willing to spend directly on behalf of candidates he's endorsed.
  • Even if he distributed it freely, donation limits mean he won't be able to single handedly turn around any one candidate's fundraising.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
1 hour ago - World

Fourth journalist killed in Mexico this year

A Jan. 25 protest demanding justice for journalists and photojournalists murdered in Mexico in Guadalajara. Photo: Leonardo Alvarez Hernandez/Getty Images

An online news outlet in Mexico announced Monday their reporter had been fatally shot — the fourth journalist to have been killed in Mexico this month, per AP.

Why it matters: Mexico is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, according to data from the Committee to Protect Journalists. Nine journalists were killed in the country last year, more than any other country globally.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Caitlin Owens
2 hours ago - Health

COVID vaccines could be available for young children by end of February

A little boy watches a nurse give a girl a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot in Altamonte Springs, Florida, in November. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COVID-19 vaccines could become available for children younger than 5 by the end of February, the Washington Post first reported and a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Axios on Monday.

Between the lines: Pfizer's vaccine would initially be available as a two-dose regimen under this plan. But recent data has shown that two doses do not provide a strong enough immune response in all age groups — meaning a major goal of the plan would be to begin the multi-week vaccination process while data is gathered on a third dose.

Go deeper (1 min read)
Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

Russia delivers written response to U.S. proposal on Ukraine crisis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov during a December meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. officials have received a written response from Russia's government to the American proposal on de-escalating Ukraine border tensions, the State Department said on Monday.

Why it matters: The letter comes ahead of a Tuesday phone call between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as an estimated 100,000 troops from Moscow amassed at Ukraine's border raise concerns of an imminent Russian invasion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)