National Archives to release Pence White House records to Jan. 6 panel

The National Archives said in a letter to former President Trump on Tuesday that it will release former Vice President Mike Pence's White House records to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The big picture: The letter came roughly two weeks after the Archives released Trump's White House records to the Jan. 6 Select Committee, documents that Trump attempted to keep hidden by suing the Archives.

The panel considers Pence a key witness into what former President Trump was doing in the days leading up to the Capitol riot.

Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, testified with the select committee last week after he was subpoenaed for his testimony.

What's next: U.S. archivist David Ferriero said the Archives would send Pence's documents to the Jan. 6 Select Committee on March 3.