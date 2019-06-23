Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

ICE has "authority" to remove migrants despite Trump delaying raids, chief says

A United States national flag on the border wall next to Rio Grande river on June 6, 2019.
Photo: Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Mark Morgan told "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday he has the "green light" to remove undocumented migrants, despite President Trump delaying plans for mass raids.

The big picture: CNN and Fox News report Trump called off the raids after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi phoned him with the request. Morgan told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro the 2-week delay was to "give Congress another chance on a bipartisan method." He said has the "authority and the support to go after" migrants, and "remove them."

Go deeper: Trump isn't matching Obama deportation numbers

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)