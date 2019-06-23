Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Mark Morgan told "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday he has the "green light" to remove undocumented migrants, despite President Trump delaying plans for mass raids.

The big picture: CNN and Fox News report Trump called off the raids after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi phoned him with the request. Morgan told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro the 2-week delay was to "give Congress another chance on a bipartisan method." He said has the "authority and the support to go after" migrants, and "remove them."

