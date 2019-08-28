Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Dorian upgraded to Category 1 hurricane as storm threatens Puerto Rico

A family boarding up their windows as Dorian approaches. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 1 system as it nears landfall in the Virgin Islands, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico, which is still in the process of recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017, is set to feel the storm's effects, though it won't be a direct hit. Strong winds and rain could nonetheless devastate the island's already fragile infrastructure and threaten citizens' livelihoods. President Trump has already approved an emergency declaration to enable federal assistance, while Puerto Rico's governor has declared a state of emergency in order to activate the National Guard.

What's next: As Dorian moves past the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, warmer waters could strengthen the storm. By Monday, it could be reaching the east coast of Florida as a category 3 hurricane.

