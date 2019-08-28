Dorian upgraded to Category 1 hurricane as storm threatens Puerto Rico

Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded from a tropical storm to a category 1 system as it nears landfall in the Virgin Islands, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico, which is still in the process of recovering from Hurricane Maria in 2017, is set to feel the storm's effects, though it won't be a direct hit. Strong winds and rain could nonetheless devastate the island's already fragile infrastructure and threaten citizens' livelihoods. President Trump has already approved an emergency declaration to enable federal assistance, while Puerto Rico's governor has declared a state of emergency in order to activate the National Guard.