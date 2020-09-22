1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Hillary Clinton to launch new podcast ahead of election

Photo: Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton will launch a new podcast with iHeartMedia called "You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton" on Sept. 29.

The big picture: Clinton joins a growing list of politicians launching their own podcasts or streaming shows to speak to constituents directly, including her husband Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Ted Cruz, Andrew Yang and more.

  • The 24-episode show will feature candid interviews on both light and heavy topics with guests like comedian Sarah Cooper, activist Gloria Steinem, reality star Tan France and more.
  • "This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests," Clinton said in a press release.

Be smart: It used to be that high-powered politicos would look to establish themselves on cable TV or in the nonprofit world after leaving office.

Orion Rummler
Politics & Policy

Mitt Romney says he'll support moving forward with Supreme Court pick

Photo: Greg Nash/AFP/Pool via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced Tuesday that he would support moving forward with a Senate vote on President Trump's selection to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Why it matters: Barring any big surprises, Democrats have virtually no shot at stopping the confirmation process for the president’s nominee before November’s election.

Dave Lawler, author of World
World

In UN address, Trump says China "unleashed this plague onto the world"

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump used a virtual address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to defend his response to the coronavirus and call on other countries to “hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world: China.”

Setting the scene: Trump ticked through four years of major decisions and accomplishments in what could be his last address to the UN. But first, he launched into a fierce attack on China as Beijing’s representative looked on in the assembly hall.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 31,361,979 — Total deaths: 965,642— Total recoveries: 21,528,674Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 6,859,117 — Total deaths: 199,911 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: The CDC's crumbling reputation — America turns against coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Politics: Elected officials are failing us on much-needed stimulus.
  5. Business: Two-thirds of business leaders think pandemic will lead to permanent changes — Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed.
  6. Sports: NFL fines maskless coaches.
