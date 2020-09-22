Hillary Clinton to launch new podcast ahead of election

Hillary Clinton will launch a new podcast with iHeartMedia called "You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton" on Sept. 29.

The big picture: Clinton joins a growing list of politicians launching their own podcasts or streaming shows to speak to constituents directly, including her husband Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Ted Cruz, Andrew Yang and more.

The 24-episode show will feature candid interviews on both light and heavy topics with guests like comedian Sarah Cooper, activist Gloria Steinem, reality star Tan France and more.

"This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests," Clinton said in a press release.

Be smart: It used to be that high-powered politicos would look to establish themselves on cable TV or in the nonprofit world after leaving office.