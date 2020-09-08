36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bill Clinton to launch podcast for iHeartMedia

Photo: Alyssa Pointer/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton will launch a podcast with iHeartMedia in early 2021, Deadline reports.

Why it matters: The 74-year-old Clinton will join a growing host of political figures who have launched podcasts or shows on streaming services in recent years, including his wife Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Ted Cruz, Andrew Yang and others.

What they're saying: "The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world," the Clinton Foundation said in a statement.

Between the lines: Clinton has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years amid the reckoning over the #MeToo movement and his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Clinton has been accused by several women of sexual harassment and assault, and he was famously impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice after lying about his affair with 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Barak Ravid
59 mins ago - World

Israel-UAE normalization deal to be signed at White House on Sept. 15

Trump with the team of officials who helped broker the Israel-UAE agreement. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The signing ceremony of the U.S.-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates will take place at the White House on Sept. 15, according to White House officials.

Why it matters: This will be the first signing of a peace agreement between Israel and an Arab state in more than 25 years.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
2 hours ago - Science

The hunt for dark matter expands

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The hunt for dark matter — the mysterious substance that makes up the majority of matter in the universe but hasn't been directly observed — is turning to new places and looking for new candidates.

The big picture: Regular matter — the stuff that makes up you, me and everything we know and see out in the universe — is only 15% of the total matter in the universe.

Ursula Perano
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money to win

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he'll spend "whatever it takes" of his own money if necessary to win in November, stressing that it's "the most important election in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The comments come after reports that Trump's campaign is having real money concerns — an unusual position for an incumbent that has worried GOP operatives. The campaign has yet to release its August fundraising, but Joe Biden and the Democrats say they raised a record-breaking $364.5 million last month.

