Bill Clinton to launch podcast for iHeartMedia

Former President Bill Clinton will launch a podcast with iHeartMedia in early 2021, Deadline reports.

Why it matters: The 74-year-old Clinton will join a growing host of political figures who have launched podcasts or shows on streaming services in recent years, including his wife Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Ted Cruz, Andrew Yang and others.

What they're saying: "The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world," the Clinton Foundation said in a statement.

Between the lines: Clinton has become an increasingly controversial figure in recent years amid the reckoning over the #MeToo movement and his ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.