2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cruz interviews Meadows about life as Trump's chief of staff

Mark Meadows and Sen. Ted Cruz, with co-host Michael Knowles. Photo via @tedcruz

In an episode out today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) lands White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz," which has had 10 million views and downloads since launching Jan. 21, amid the impeachment trial.

What they're saying: Regarding his West Wing routine, Meadows said, "I'll normally come in around 7:15. I get my daily briefing, which is an intel briefing at 7:30 that will scare anybody of all the threats that we get."

  • "We have a 15 minute meeting ... on the comms of the day. ... We go from there to a number of policy meetings. All of this is happening before 11. So you try to get in a full day's work before 11."

Meadows on midnight calls: "[S]o we have a church that was burning. I'm getting text messages in every way saying the president has got to do something. Washington, D.C., literally was burning. ... I'm on the phone with the president ... after midnight, and he says: 'Mark, we've got to get control of it.'"

  • "But that wasn't the first midnight call. ... [H]e calls the governor of Minnesota [Tim Walz] and says, 'Listen, I'm watching in real time what's happening in your cities there in Minnesota. ... We're going to send the National Guard. We'll help you.' And that was a president at almost 1 a.m."

Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,540,679 — Total deaths: 421,948 — Total recoveries — 3,561,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,023,347 — Total deaths: 113,820 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Single cells could hide the answer to how to fight coronavirusRetracted coronavirus studies threaten trust in scientific data.
  4. World: Why Vietnam may be the pandemic’s biggest success story.
  5. 2020 election: Jacksonville picked as RNC's new 2020 convention hostTrump to hold first campaign rally since the pandemic began.
13 mins ago - Sports

Inside boxing's return to Vegas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Boxing returned on Tuesday thanks to the herculean efforts by promotion company Top Rank to create a "bubble" at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The big picture: Brad Jacobs, Top Rank's COO and the architect of their return-to-play protocol, told Axios, "First, I dissected our events line item by line item. Then I consulted with an infectious disease specialist and an emergency physician, and I depended a lot on these experts to figure out how to do this 100% properly."

21 mins ago - Economy & Business

The truth about the May jobs report

Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

The responses of fewer than 41,000 people were used to determine a major part of last month's U.S. unemployment rate, the Bureau of Labor Statistics tells Axios.

Why it matters: That's the lowest number in modern history and is one of many unusual developments in government data collection that have affected important readings for months.

