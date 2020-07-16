1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michelle Obama's podcast will debut on Spotify on July 29

Photo: Spotify

Spotify announced Thursday that "The Michelle Obama Podcast," the first podcast as part of its partnership with the Obamas' production company Higher Ground, will debut on July 29 for both free and paid subscribers.

Why it matters: It's the latest big media project from the former first lady. Her stated goal, alongside former President Obama, is to use media platforms like podcasts, film and social media to help Americans achieve a greater understanding of the world and to inspire young people.

  • The podcast, hosted by Obama, will focus on the relationships that shape people, like those with parents, siblings, friends, mentors and partners.
  • It will feature guests that have helped shape Obama's life, including her mother and brother — Marian and Craig Robinson — and family confidant Valerie Jarrett.
  • Salesforce and Procter & Gamble brands Dawn and Tide will serve as the first season's presenting sponsors.

What she's saying: "What I love about these conversations is they're topics and issues we're all dealing with no matter what's going on, whether its a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race," Obama said in a video about the podcast.

The big picture: Because young consumers are spending more time on their phones with apps like Spotify and Netflix, former politicians are increasingly targeting that space to reach them — instead of eyeing more traditional paths, like cable news.

  • Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in talks last year about creating a similar production company of their own.

What's next: The podcast is only the first from the Spotify-Higher Ground partnership, so expect more to come.

