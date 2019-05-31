Driving the news: Hillary Clinton and daughter Chelsea Clinton are reportedly in talks to create a production company, Bloomberg reports.

"The two have spoken to studios about financing a pipeline of programs," people familiar with the matter tell Bloomberg.

"The family hopes to use film and television to influence culture and society now that Hillary Clinton is out of politics. They plan to focus on stories by and about women."

The Clintons wouldn't be the first Washington power-duo to take Hollywood by storm.

Former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama announced a multi-year deal with Netflix last year to produce a slate of documentaries via its new production company. After unveiling the initial slate of programming last month, the former president said he hoped the projects "would promote greater empathy and understanding within the world."

On the campaign trail, young politicians are looking to elevate their stardom by documenting their campaigns via streaming documentaries.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is in talks about a new project that would chronicle her Green New Deal policy movement, Axios reported earlier this month.

Beto O'Rourke's HBO documentary "Running with Beto" debuted earlier this week, documenting the his rise to national stardom.

Be smart: Billionaires are adopting a similar "soft power" strategy. Silicon Valley tycoons like Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Steve Jobs' widow Laurene Powell Jobs, and Jeff Bezos have, over the past few years, bought or invested in major national publications like Time magazine, The Atlantic and The Washington Post, respectively.

The big picture: The power of film has always been used as a tool for diplomacy, especially overseas. But the internet era has made it easier than ever to influence opinion in the U.S., especially given the number of streaming apps available to distribute films.