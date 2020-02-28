1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Report: Hillary Clinton to launch podcast

Orion Rummler

Hillary Clinton at the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 25 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton plans to launch a podcast in late spring, Politico reports.

Details: The currently untitled show will be co-produced by iHeartMedia and is expected feature Clinton holding conversations with guests, from world leaders to celebrities, many of whom she hopes will fit the theme of her novel "The Book of Gutsy Women," per Politico.

Go deeper: Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him"

Go deeper

Dave Lawler

When impeachment collides with foreign policy

Kissinger and Trump, two men who know a thing or two about impeachment. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Historical analyses of President Trump's impeachment will note that it coincided with a tumultuous four months in U.S. foreign policy.

Between the lines: It’s impossible to evaluate exactly if and how impeachment affected Trump's calculus along the way — but it certainly affected his predecessors.

Go deeperArrowJan 31, 2020 - World
Neal Rothschild

Sanders snatches attention lead from Biden ahead of Iowa

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Chris Canipe/Axios — Note: Hover over the weekly rank on desktop to see articles and interactions for each candidate and issues.

In the homestretch before Iowa votes on Monday, Bernie Sanders has overtaken Joe Biden as the 2020 Democratic candidate getting the most attention online, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: Biden had led for the 17 weeks prior, and the numbers show that at the most important moment of the primary to date, Sanders' profile is peaking, accompanied by climbing poll numbers.

Go deeperArrowFeb 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch signs book deal

Marie Yovanovitch. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has signed a book deal with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, the publisher told AP on Friday.

Details: The untitled memoir will detail the experiences of the career diplomat from Somalia to Kyiv before she returned to Washington, D.C.

Go deeperArrowFeb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy