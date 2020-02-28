Report: Hillary Clinton to launch podcast
Hillary Clinton at the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival on Feb. 25 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton plans to launch a podcast in late spring, Politico reports.
Details: The currently untitled show will be co-produced by iHeartMedia and is expected feature Clinton holding conversations with guests, from world leaders to celebrities, many of whom she hopes will fit the theme of her novel "The Book of Gutsy Women," per Politico.
