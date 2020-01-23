Hilco Redevelopment Partners to pay $240 million for Philadelphia Energy Solutions

This is the property you often see when flying into Philadelphia's airport.

The bottom line: PES once was an acclamatory story for The Carlyle Group, which in 2012 struck a deal with Sunoco to kept oil flowing and people employed (including hundreds of union steelworkers).

But a conflicted real estate arrangement with a Carlyle-backed rail terminal contributed to a 2018 bankruptcy, from which a bruised PES emerged before last summer's disaster led by yet another Chapter 11.

