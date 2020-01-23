Hilco Redevelopment Partners to pay $240 million for Philadelphia Energy Solutions

Hilco Redevelopment Partners will pay $240 million to buy Philadelphia Energy Solutions, a 5,000 acre oil refinery property in South Philadelphia, per bankruptcy court documents.
Why it matters: PES was the East Coast's oldest and largest oil refinery, before being partially destroyed by a fire and explosions last year. There had been hopes that this sale process would find a buyer interested in rebuilding and restarting the plant, which had employed around 1,000 people, but Hilco says it has no plans to do so.
- This is the property you often see when flying into Philadelphia's airport.
The bottom line: PES once was an acclamatory story for The Carlyle Group, which in 2012 struck a deal with Sunoco to kept oil flowing and people employed (including hundreds of union steelworkers).
- But a conflicted real estate arrangement with a Carlyle-backed rail terminal contributed to a 2018 bankruptcy, from which a bruised PES emerged before last summer's disaster led by yet another Chapter 11.
