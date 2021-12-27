Sign up for our daily briefing

Harris: U.S. democracy role model status at risk over voting rights law

Rebecca Falconer

Vice President Kamala Harris during an event at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., this month. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday that the U.S. standing as a global role model would be under threat if voting rights legislation weren't passed.

What she's saying: "[P]eople around the world watch what we do as America, because we have held ourselves out to be a model of the efficacy of the ability of a democracy to coexist with an economic strength and power," Harris told CBS' "Face the Nation."

  • "We have been a role model saying, you can see this and aspire to this and reject autocracies and autocratic leadership," she added in her interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan.
  • "And right now, we're about to take ourselves off the map as a role model, if we let ... people destroy one of the most important pillars of a democracy, which is free and fair elections."

Worth noting: Harris acknowledged that "given the daily grind that people are facing," voting rights "may not feel like an immediate or urgent matter, when in fact it is."

  • "[T]he more we have the opportunity to talk about it, the more I think people will see .... 'I don't want an America of the future for my kids to be in an America where we are suppressing the right of the American people to vote.'"

The big picture: The House passed voting rights and election reform bills, but the legislation has for months stalled in the Senate for months, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes.

  • Democratic calls to pass federal voting legislation have in recent weeks strengthened, with President Biden saying he's willing to support "whatever it takes" — including working around the Senate's filibuster rule, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote to his colleagues last week saying the Senate would consider voting rights legislation in January.

Yes, but: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have indicated their opposition to reforming the filibuster.

Emma Hurt
Dec 23, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden doubles down on filibuster rule change to pass voting rights

President Biden is willing to support "whatever it takes," including working around the Senate's filibuster rule, in the name of passing voting legislation. He has shifted his position on the filibuster in recent months.

Driving the news: "If the only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting it passed is the filibuster, I support making an exception on voting rights for the filibuster," Biden said during an interview with ABC News on Wednesday night.

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - Science

Winter storm lashes Pacific Northwest as Southern states swelter

A snowy scene in Wrightwood, Calif., on Saturday. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Thousands of customers were without power Sunday after a storm lashed the Pacific Northwest — dumping almost 30 inches of snow across the Sierra Nevada and forcing several highways in Northern California and Nevada to close.

Threat level: "Significant snowfall" was pounding West Coast mountain ranges and the Intermountain West, with the National Weather Service warning of "record cold" weather for parts of the West Coast. Meanwhile, the U.S. South was experiencing "unusually warm temperatures," with dozens of cities in the lower 48 states on track for their warmest December on record.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

New supply chain crisis: medical supplies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Between 8,000 and 12,000 shipping containers carrying medical supplies to various parts of the U.S. are on a delay of up to 37 days due to ongoing transportation congestion, according to new data from the Health Industry Distributors' Association.

Why it matters: Per their projections, medical supplies arriving at a U.S. port on Christmas Day won't be delivered to hospitals and other care settings until February 2022. That could delay critical supplies at a time when health care is already expected to most need them due to surges from Delta and Omicron.

