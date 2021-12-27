Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Vice President Kamala Harris during an event at the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., this month. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris told CBS News in an interview broadcast Sunday that the U.S. standing as a global role model would be under threat if voting rights legislation weren't passed.
What she's saying: "[P]eople around the world watch what we do as America, because we have held ourselves out to be a model of the efficacy of the ability of a democracy to coexist with an economic strength and power," Harris told CBS' "Face the Nation."
- "We have been a role model saying, you can see this and aspire to this and reject autocracies and autocratic leadership," she added in her interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan.
- "And right now, we're about to take ourselves off the map as a role model, if we let ... people destroy one of the most important pillars of a democracy, which is free and fair elections."
Worth noting: Harris acknowledged that "given the daily grind that people are facing," voting rights "may not feel like an immediate or urgent matter, when in fact it is."
- "[T]he more we have the opportunity to talk about it, the more I think people will see .... 'I don't want an America of the future for my kids to be in an America where we are suppressing the right of the American people to vote.'"
The big picture: The House passed voting rights and election reform bills, but the legislation has for months stalled in the Senate for months, Axios' Alexi McCammond notes.
- Democratic calls to pass federal voting legislation have in recent weeks strengthened, with President Biden saying he's willing to support "whatever it takes" — including working around the Senate's filibuster rule, per Axios' Emma Hurt.
- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote to his colleagues last week saying the Senate would consider voting rights legislation in January.
Yes, but: Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have indicated their opposition to reforming the filibuster.