Schumer vows to "get something done" on Biden plan

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives on Capitol Hill last Wednesday. Photo: Kent Nishimura/L.A. Times via Getty Images

Despite Sen. Joe Manchin's desertion, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer tells colleagues in a letter this morning that he plans a vote on a revised Build Back Better "very early in the new year."

  • Schumer said he wants every senator to have "the opportunity to make their position known on the Senate floor, not just on television."
  • "We are going to vote on a revised version of the House-passed Build Back Better Act — and we will keep voting on it until we get something done," Schumer writes.

Why it matters: Schumer's letter gives Democrats, who control the executive and legislative branches, a path toward restoring momentum as the midterm year starts, rather than opening with an empty plate.

  • Schumer also said the Senate will consider voting rights legislation in January — "as early as the first week back."
  • President Biden last week called voting rights "the single-biggest" domestic issue.

Between the lines: These plans put Manchin on the spot twice, Axios managing editor Margaret Talev notes.

Reality check: Schumer acknowledged that despite accomplishments to be proud of, "this session has also led to moments of deep discontent and frustration.

  • But he said Manchin's "pronouncements" won't "deter us from continuing to try to find a way forward. We simply cannot give up."
Go deeper

Jennifer KoonsAlayna Treene
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin tanks Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin will not support the president's Build Back Better legislation, he told "Fox News Sunday," all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the centerpiece of the Biden agenda.

Driving the news: A Manchin staffer reached out to the White House and leadership roughly 30 minutes before his interview, two sources familiar with the West Virginia Democrat's remarks told Axios.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying "commitments" on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative-leaning Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin signals he's against changing filibuster to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) signaled Sunday that he is not in favor of reforming the filibuster to provide a clear pathway for Senate Democrats to pass voting rights and election reform legislation.

Why it matters: Manchin's remarks on "Fox News Sunday" come after several failed attempts by Democrats to pass voting bills in the gridlocked Senate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow