Biden doubles down on filibuster rule change to pass voting rights

Emma Hurt

President Biden is willing to support "whatever it takes," including working around the Senate's filibuster rule, in the name of passing voting legislation. He has shifted his position on the filibuster in recent months.

Driving the news: "If the only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting it passed is the filibuster, I support making an exception on voting rights for the filibuster," Biden said during an interview with ABC News Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Democratic calls to pass federal voting legislation have strengthened recently.

  • In a letter to his colleagues this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) said the Senate will consider voting rights legislation in January, and that the chamber would consider "changes to any rules" which stand in the way.
  • Martin Luther King III has said there should be no celebration of MLK Day next month without the legislation.

Catch up quick: The House passed voting rights and election reform bills, but the legislation has been stuck in the Senate for months, Axios' Alexi McCammond writes.

Yes, but: Not all Senate Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) and Sen. Krysten Sinema (AZ), have backed the strategy.

Shawna Chen
Dec 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden: "Sen. Manchin and I are going to get something done"

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin. Photos: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg (left) and Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

President Biden said Tuesday that he and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) "are going to get something done" despite Manchin's opposition to the Build Back Better agenda.

Why it matters: His comments come after days after Manchin announced that he will not vote for the $1.75 trillion spending package.

Noah Garfinkel
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: Manchin "feels like a man alone" among Democrats

McConnell and Manchin shaking hands ahead of a State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Wednesday made an open plea for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to join the Republican Party, after Manchin's announcement earlier in the week that he would not vote for President Biden's signature agenda item.

What he's saying: "I think what Manchin is discovering is that there just aren't any Democrats left in the Senate that are pro-life and terribly concerned about debt and deficit and inflation," McConnell told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

FDA authorizes Merck antiviral COVID pill for certain high-risk adults

Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey. Photo: Christopher Occhicone/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized an antiviral pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to treat some adults at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, despite concerns over its effectiveness and safety.

Why it matters: Effective at-home antiviral drugs designed to prevent or treat COVID-19 could be key pandemic-fighting tools, especially as new variants emerge.

