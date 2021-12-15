Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in Jan. 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.
- "Every generation has to earn its freedom, and so this is a form of re-acquiring the freedom," Martin Luther King III told Axios. "We shouldn't have to do it. But we do have to do it, and we are going to do it, because the voting rights of people are far too important."
- His wife, Arndrea Waters King, said in the same joint interview: "We're hoping that the administration will use their use the full power the same way in which they use the full power to deliver for bridges."
Driving the news: Preserving or expanding voting rights has become a focal point for Democrats, as Republican legislatures across the country have enacted a slew of voting changes following the 2020 presidential election.
- They include cutbacks to voting access, and gerrymandering of congressional district lines to perpetuate the GOP’s state and national power for the next decade.
What we're watching: In the coming weeks, Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and their daughter, Yolanda Renee King, will mobilize faith leaders and civil rights groups to withhold traditional MLK celebrations if Congress doesn't push through federal voter protections.
- The King family will be in Arizona on Jan. 15, 2022, MLK's birthday, and at the new Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 17, 2022, the federal holiday commemorating MLK Day.
- They're urging voters to reach out to their senators about the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.
- The first has been passed by the House, and the second has been pushed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in the Senate.
What they're saying: Referring to lawmakers work on passing the infrastructure bill, Arndrea Waters King said, "they were not going to run away from a very challenging issue, and we want to see that same muscle that same might, that same power on this issue."
- "As a mother, I can't help but think that [MLK] would be surprised and possibly a bit disappointed that not only his four little children, but now his grandchild who is not so little anymore, have to stand and fight in a lot of ways, what they were standing and fighting for."
- Yolanda Renee King has already been active on the issue, joining protests in D.C.
Between the lines: Republican legislatures in 19 states have passed 33 laws limiting voting rights to reshape the nation’s electoral system, with more teed up for the new year.
- Among the proposals put forward by the GOP are a requirement that ballots be hand-counted, tightened residency requirements and "routine maintenance" of voter rolls — which voting rights advocates say would lead to more frequent purges of eligible voters.
- Meanwhile, attempts to pass federal voting rights legislation in Congress have been met with uniform opposition from Senate Republicans.
- In a split, 50-50 chamber, that's made it impossible to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold for passing major legislation.
Be smart: The gridlock has prompted talk of scrapping the filibuster, even for the narrow case of allowing Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-breaking 51st Democratic vote.
- That would allow the measure to pass with a simple majority.