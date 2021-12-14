Manchin seeks child tax credit "we can afford"

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters Monday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is telling colleagues the expanded child tax credit is both the most underpriced item — and biggest inflation-driver — in President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
Why it matters: While Manchin’s concern over the CTC could trigger elimination of a program Democrats believe is crucial to address child poverty, it’s also an indication he's engaging with the White House about how to reduce the plan's price tag to a level he can support.
- It's still a heavy lift: The roughly $1.4 trillion difference between the White House and Manchin estimates on the program's cost highlights the distance the senator would have to move to support the president’s plan.
- Biden has proposed spending some $185 billion on a one-year extension of the CTC, which provides families with up to $3,600 per child.
- But Manchin prefers to think of all of Biden's proposed programs over a 10-year time frame, and the most recent forecast from the Congressional Budget Office puts the CTC cost at $1.6 trillion over that budget horizon.
Driving the news: Ahead of a phone call with Biden on Monday afternoon, Manchin publicly laid down some of his markers for how big the bill can get — and how to calculate its true costs.
- “Whatever Congress is considering, we should do it within the limits of what we can afford,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju.
- “Whatever plan it would be, pre-K, child care and home care, then it should be [over] 10 years, it shouldn't just be one year here, three years here, five years here.”
- He called the latest CBO analysis, which calculated a $3 trillion BBB budget deficit, very “sobering.”
- A spokesperson for Manchin called his conversation with the president "productive," and said they "will continue to talk over the coming days.” A White House spokesman called it a "good, constructive phone call."
The big picture: The expanded CTC, which Biden first included for 2021 in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package he signed into law in March, is viewed in the Democratic caucus as an effective tool to cut child poverty in half.
- In the House-passed version this fall, Democrats decided to fund it just for 2022, as a way to lower the overall price tag. They also lowered the income levels for when it would phase out.
- Biden initially proposed funding it through 2025, but all along White House officials have signaled to activists the ultimate goal was to make it permanent.
- “It's critically important for child poverty,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) told Axios. “We need to continue beyond just one more year, but we also need to figure out ways to pay for it.”
Go deeper: The White House has insisted the Build Back Better plan will be fully paid for over the long run, but many of the corporate and individual tax increases won’t take effect until after 2022.
- That means more money will be pumped into the economy in the short term, leading some economists to argue that it could add to inflation.
- Administration officials argue the social safety net features in Biden’s plan will lower costs and free up more women to stay or rejoin the workforce, and help to ease some of the inflationary pressure on the supply side.
- In a long Twitter thread today, Jared Bernstein, a member of the Council of Economic Advisers, fiercely disputed any suggestion that BBB was inflationary. "@POTUS said a while ago: 'if your primary concern right now is inflation, you should be even more enthusiastic about this plan.'"