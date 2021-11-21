Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Rep. Jeffries demands filibuster reform to pass voting rights bill

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told “Axios on HBO" that the “integrity of our democracy” is at stake without federal voting rights legislation, and the Senate must seriously consider filibuster reform if it can’t get 60 votes to pass it next year.

What they’re saying: “It's an open question as to whether we can get to 60 votes in the Senate on voting. And if we can't, then the Senate is going to have to make some decisions as it relates to filibuster reform,”Jeffries said.

  • “The integrity of our democracy hangs in the balance,” he added.

Why it matters: Democrats control the House, Senate and White House but their ability to deliver federal voting rights legislation, which President Biden could actually sign into law next year, remains uncertain.

  • This year alone, 19 states have enacted restrictive voting laws across the country — largely in response to the 2020 presidential election.
  • Democratic activists continue to sound the alarm on voting rights — Joe Madison, a prominent Black radio host, recently announced his intention to go on a hunger strike until Congress passes legislation to protect the right to vote.

The big picture: Jeffries chairs the House Democratic Caucus, the No. 5 position in the House. It puts him in charge of informing and spreading the party’s message.

  • But the congressman didn’t have much in the way of reassuring messaging to Democratic base voters wondering why his party hasn’t passed voting rights legislation.
  • “What do you say to Democratic voters in the 2022 midterms and Democrats weren't able to deliver on voting rights when you have control of the House, Senate, and the White House?” Axios asked Jeffries.
  • “Is that a hypothetical question? … Well, there's no message to communicate to Democratic voters now,” he said.
  • Jeffries also told Axios he considers “the undermining of the fundamental right to vote” as the greatest threat to democracy right now.

Go deeper: The House passed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in August, but it's languished in the Senate.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Updated Nov 21, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Mapped: Voting rights for 2022

Expand chart
Data: Brennan Center for Justice; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Your ability to vote in 2022 will largely depend on where you live, as lawmakers in 25 states have made it easier for people to vote while those in at least 19 states have made it more difficult, per the Brennan Center for Justice.

Why it matters: The new laws are likely to make the disparities between states even greater. The states where voting is already difficult have been the ones to enact stricter laws; those where it is easier to vote have expanded access to the ballot box.

Deep Dive (10 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Nov 20, 2021 -

Axios AM Deep Dive: America's great reset

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The turmoil over the 2020 presidential election isn't over. It could resurface in new ways in 2022 and 2024, as we explore in this Axios AM Deep Dive on voting and democracy, led by Axios managing editors David Nather and Margaret Talev.

Deep Dive (10 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
Nov 20, 2021 - Politics & Policy

What the democracy watchers worry about

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

People who study democracies around the world will be watching the 2022 midterm elections for new signs of how vulnerable the U.S. system has become.

Why it matters: Even if the true test doesn't come until the 2024 presidential election, the year ahead could set the stage and weaken American democracy in a more lasting way.

Deep Dive (10 min. read)Arrow