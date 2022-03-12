Why it matters: The small percentage of Native Americans is forcing advocates to aggressively build coalitions with Latinos and Black activists to avoid being ignored any longer.

Native American voting rights advocates from the Navajo Nation to Rosebud Sioux aren't just waiting for federal legislation to protect Indigenous voters. They are taking pages from Black civil rights activists to organize Native American voters themselves.

The intrigue: To bring attention to Native American voting rights, Indigenous people have joined Black Lives Matter protests, marched for immigrant rights, and spoken out against violence toward Asian Americans, Nick Tilsen, president and CEO of NDN Collective and a citizen of the Oglala Lakota Nation, tells Axios.

Tilsen says that as a coalition, the various groups can band together as a larger bloc in the fight against white supremacy.

People also will learn more about Native American issues, he says. "To some people we are invisible, but we're still here."

Native Americans backed bills like the comprehensive Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act in solidarity with Black and Latino Americans.

Also: Tribal governments are confronting their past with Black Americans and showing they're doing the work on their end to fight past discrimination.

Cherokee Nation last year launched the Cherokee Freedmen History Project to elevate the voices of descendants of formerly enslaved Black people once owned by tribal members.

Advocates say initiatives like these send the message that Indigenous people want to work with other groups of color and give them the chance to discuss voting rights.

The backstory: A surge in Native American voter participation in 2020 helped President Biden win close races in Arizona and Wisconsin.

That followed a jump in Native Americans going to the polls in 2018, when 61% of Indigenous voters reported voting for a Democratic candidate for Congress — helping Democrats recapture the House.

The increase came after get-out-the-vote drives by tribal governments and voting rights advocates, along with programs collecting ballots.

The reaction: Since 2020, several states with GOP-controlled legislatures have passed bills that critics argue impose new restrictions on Indigenous voters.

Arizona and Montana have passed new laws barring ballot collection, which is important to Native American voters living in isolated regions lacking reliable mail service.

Last year, Arizona also passed legislation limiting where in-person ballots can be cast, despite confusion among many rural Navajo Nation residents whose precincts are a two-hour drive from their homes.

Some GOP proposals seek to impose new address requirements, notwithstanding the fact that many Native Americans live in homes without street addresses.

The big picture: The restrictions have prompted Native American advocates and tribes to get behind a bill pushed by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) that would ensure Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and voters living on tribal lands can easily register and cast their vote.

If enacted, the Native American Voting Rights Act would allow Tribes to specify the number and locations of requested voter registration sites, drop boxes, and polling locations on Tribal lands, and authorize Tribal ID cards for voting purposes.

What they're saying: "We don't have a baseline of voting rights for Native American people in this country. ... Satellite voting centers are key," says Tilsen.

The other side: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Luján's proposal goes too far and would leave states vulnerable to fraud on tribal lands.