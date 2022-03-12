Russell Contreras
Russell Contreras
Politics & Policy

5. Native Americans build voting coalitions

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Bettmann/Contributor, Steven Clevenger/Corbis, and Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Native American voting rights advocates from the Navajo Nation to Rosebud Sioux aren't just waiting for federal legislation to protect Indigenous voters. They are taking pages from Black civil rights activists to organize Native American voters themselves.

Why it matters: The small percentage of Native Americans is forcing advocates to aggressively build coalitions with Latinos and Black activists to avoid being ignored any longer.

