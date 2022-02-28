Sign up for our daily briefing

Google Maps temporarily disables live traffic data in Ukraine

Axios

A column of Russian army trucks moves across the town of Armyansk, northern Crimea, on Thursday. Photo: Sergei Malgavko/TASS via Getty Images

Google Maps has temporarily disabled some of its tools in Ukraine following the Russian military's invasion of the country, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Driving the news: Following consultation from local authorities, the tech giant disabled tools that provide live details on traffic conditions and how busy places like stores are in order to help ensure the safety of Ukrainian communities, Reuters first reported.

  • Traffic information for people using the app for navigation is still available, a Google Maps spokesperson said.

The big picture: The action comes a day after a Ukrainian government agency said it's removing road signs across the country in order to confuse invading Russian forces.

Updated 1 hour ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen patrol during in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The latest:
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukraine continues to resist

Members of Ukrainian forces looks on from a public transport bus in downtown Kyiv, on Feb. 27. Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

A flurry of major announcements on Sunday — an announcement of peace talks from President Volodymy Zelensky, a nuclear warning from President Vladimir Putin, and dramatic pledges of support from Europe — came as additional Russian troops moved toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

State of play: A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Sunday morning that Russia has now committed two-thirds of its massed forces to the fight inside Ukraine, and has fired over 320 missiles, but still does not hold a major population center.

Updated 4 hours ago - World

EU to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine in historic first

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of $500 million worth weapons to Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc's history that it will send arms to a country under attack.

Why it matters: Longstanding policy taboos are falling across the EU because of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked assault on Ukraine. The new weapons program, which will be funded through the European Peace Facility, was announced Sunday alongside new sanctions on Russian aircraft, state media and the Belarus economy.

