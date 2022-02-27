A Ukrainian government agency said Saturday it's removing road signs in order to confuse invading Russian forces and called on citizens to join the effort, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Ukravtodor, which oversees the national road system, made the announcement in a Facebook post that featured a doctored image of a road sign in which directions to cities were replaced with profanities that can be translated as "Go f--k yourself", "Go f--k yourself again" and "Go f--k yourself back in Russia," according to Reuters.

The announcement comes after audio emerged of 13 Ukrainian border guards refusing to surrender tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea to a Russian warship moments before it attacked them.

In the now-viral audio, which WashPost verified, their response to the Russian military forces was, "go f--- yourself."

What they're saying: "The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," Ukravtodor said, per Reuters' translation. "Let us help them get straight to hell."

