Ukrainian troops killed defending Snake Island to be honored as heroes

Thirteen Ukrainian border guards who were killed after refusing to surrender tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea to a Russian warship will receive the honor "Hero of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday.

Driving the news: At least 137 Ukrainian troops were killed in the first day of fighting, Zelensky said. The story of the defenders of Snake Island has already become a rallying cry, and Zelensky said the border guards had "died heroically" and would not be forgotten.

Snake Island, or Zmiinyi Island, is 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and less than 0.1 square miles in area.

Worth noting: Axios has not confirmed audio purportedly of the incident, which includes border guards rejecting a demand that they surrender before the warship opens fire.

