Ukrainian troops killed defending Snake Island to be honored as heroes
Thirteen Ukrainian border guards who were killed after refusing to surrender tiny Snake Island in the Black Sea to a Russian warship will receive the honor "Hero of Ukraine," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Thursday.
Driving the news: At least 137 Ukrainian troops were killed in the first day of fighting, Zelensky said. The story of the defenders of Snake Island has already become a rallying cry, and Zelensky said the border guards had "died heroically" and would not be forgotten.
- Snake Island, or Zmiinyi Island, is 30 miles off the coast of Ukraine and less than 0.1 square miles in area.
Worth noting: Axios has not confirmed audio purportedly of the incident, which includes border guards rejecting a demand that they surrender before the warship opens fire.
