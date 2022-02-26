YouTube joins Meta, Twitter in restricting Russian state media ads

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

YouTube on Saturday said it is blocking a number of Russian state media channels, including RT, from selling ads on YouTube globally or being accessible in Ukraine.

Why it matters: The move follows similar efforts from Twitter and Facebook to restrict Russian state accounts from being able to spread disinformation via advertising.

Details: Citing "extraordinary circumstances in Ukraine," a YouTube spokesperson said the platform is "pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions. We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels," a spokesperson said.

"And in response to a government request, we’ve restricted access to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine. We will continue to monitor new developments and may take further actions."

The backstory: On Friday, Facebook parent Meta said it would prohibit Russian state media "from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world," per a tweet from Facebook's head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Twitter Friday also said it would temporarily pause advertisements in Ukraine and Russia "to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don’t detract from it."

State of play: Facebook and Twitter, as well as other social networking companies, have for many months labeled accounts for outlets such as RT and Sputnik as Russian state media accounts.

But Russia is beginning to push back against efforts to fact-check content from those accounts, partially restricting Twitter and Facebook.

The big picture: Tech platforms have in the past restricted ads during times of uncertainty around breaking news to stop disinformation from spreading. Google and Facebook most notably paused political ads around the 2020 election.