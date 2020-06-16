42 mins ago - Technology

Google bans ZeroHedge from ad platform due to protest coverage

Photo: Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images

The right-wing financial news site ZeroHedge has been banned from generating revenue through Google's advertising platform after apparently violating the tech giant's policies on content related to race, a Google spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The conservative site The Federalist has also reportedly received a warning.

Why it matters: The move is sure to invite fury from Republicans who claim that Big Tech companies stifle conservatives. President Trump signed an executive order last month aimed at softening protections from legal liability that online platforms enjoy over content moderation and user-posted material.

What they're saying: Google told NBC that its advertising platform has "strict publisher policies that govern the content ads can run on and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing."

  • "When a page or site violates our policies, we take action. In this case, we’ve removed both sites’ ability to monetize with Google."

The backdrop: A report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that articles by ZeroHedge claimed protests over the death of George Floyd were fake, while The Federalist reportedly wrote that the media had been lying about evidence of looting, according to NBC News.

  • Google warned The Federalist about demonetization after being notified of the report by the NBC News Verification Unit, but said that ZeroHedge had already been demonetized.
  • ZeroHedge's Twitter account was reinstated this week after being banned earlier this year for suggesting that a Chinese scientist had created the coronavirus in a lab.

The big picture: Google banned over 200 publishers from generating profits through Google advertising in 2017, according to Vox.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,084,396 — Total deaths: 438,453 — Total recoveries — 3,917,055Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,124,155 — Total deaths: 116,567 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities — More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes.
  4. Business: U.S. meatpackers exported record amount of pork to China while warning about supply shortages.
  5. 🎾 Sports: U.S. Open to be held in August and September without spectators.
Ina Fried
2 hours ago - Technology

AT&T confirms thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

AT&T confirmed to Axios it is planning widespread job cuts that include managers and executives, in addition to 3,400 technician and clerical jobs. It will also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Dave Lawler
Updated 3 hours ago - World

20 Indian soldiers killed in border clash with China

A Chinese and an Indian soldier during a ceremony in 2006. Photo: Deshakalyan Chowdhury/AFP via Getty Images

The Indian army says 20 of its troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas. China also reported casualties, but it has not confirmed any fatalities.

Why it matters: This is the most perilous moment for relations between the two Asian giants in decades. The sides had repeatedly clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but hadn't exchanged gunfire in 45 years. It's unclear whether guns were used in the altercation overnight.

