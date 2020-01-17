The next Democratic debate scheduled for Feb. 7 will fall after the Iowa caucuses, four days before the New Hampshire primary, and so far will feature the same six candidates on stage from the last time, ABC News reports.

The state of play: The Democratic National Committee added a new method for contenders to qualify for its February debate, allowing any candidate who wins at least one pledged delegate to the DNC from the Iowa caucuses to participate without meeting polling and donor thresholds.