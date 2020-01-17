Stories

Who's qualified for the Democratic debate in New Hampshire

Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and BErnie Sanders. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The next Democratic debate scheduled for Feb. 7 will fall after the Iowa caucuses, four days before the New Hampshire primary, and so far will feature the same six candidates on stage from the last time, ABC News reports.

The state of play: The Democratic National Committee added a new method for contenders to qualify for its February debate, allowing any candidate who wins at least one pledged delegate to the DNC from the Iowa caucuses to participate without meeting polling and donor thresholds.

  • Candidates may also qualify by having at least 5% in four qualifying polls or 7% in New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina polls — as well as 225,000 unique donors.
  • Qualifying polls must be released between Dec. 13 through Feb. 6.
  • The debate will take place at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire — co-hosted by ABC, ABC affiliate WMUR-TV and Apple News.

The candidates who have qualified:

  1. Joe Biden
  2. Elizabeth Warren
  3. Bernie Sanders
  4. Pete Buttigieg
  5. Amy Klobuchar
  6. Tom Steyer

