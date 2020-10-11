1 hour ago - Health

Ex-FDA chief: Trump "definitely missed the window" to mass produce antibody drug

The Trump administration "definitely missed the window" to mass produce Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' coronavirus antibody drug this year, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Why it matters: President Trump, who received the antibody cocktail after testing positive for the coronavirus, has hailed the drug as a miraculous "cure" — despite a lack of scientific evidence — and promised to distribute it to every hospital for free.

  • The president is now seeking an emergency use authorization for the drug from the FDA.
  • Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer said earlier in the show that the company currently only has enough doses for 50,000 patients. More than 50,000 Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 each of the past three days.

What he's saying: "We would have needed to take different steps in April and May to ramp up manufacturing capacity to have the drug available in larger quantities right now," Gottlieb said.

  • "It's too late for this year. I think we could still take steps to do it for 2021, but we're stuck with the doses we have."
  • Gottlieb said, "You'd probably need anywhere between 300,000 and 400,000 doses a month to supply it just for people who are indicated based on age alone," and he added that he and others raised the issue of ramping up manufacturing "many times" earlier in the year.

Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

WH physician: Trump no longer considered coronavirus transmission risk

President Trump addresses a rally on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump meets "CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation" and "is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," White House physician Sean Conley said in a memorandum published Saturday.

Of note: The memo does not mention when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was nor whether he's continuing to be treated for COVID-19, but Conley stated that the president has been "fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - World

India surpasses 7 million coronavirus cases

A medical team with a patient at a COVID-19 care facility in New Delhi, India. Photo: Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto via Getty Images

India's Ministry of Health confirmed Sunday another 74,383 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country past 7 million.

Why it matters: India is the second country to report that 7 million people have tested positive for the virus after the U.S. — which has over 7.7 million cases, per Johns Hopkins. The country of almost 1.4 billion people is expected to surpass the number of U.S. cases in the coming days.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Sports

Test rugby resumes with New Zealand-Australia game in front of 30,000 fans

Marika Koroibete of the Wallabies dives over to score a try during the Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies in Wellington, New Zealand, on Sunday. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand's All Blacks and Australia's Wallabies on Sunday played the first rugby Test since the pandemic saw international fixtures postponed, with some 30,000 fans in attendance.

The big picture: Wallabies captain Michael Hooper said ahead of the game in the coronavirus-free Wellington, New Zealand, that it was a "new era," adding the crowd consisted of "25,000 more than we've been used to, thanks to COVID," per AFP.

